Else Nutrition Signs Key Marketing Agreements with Tori Spelling, Kids with Food Allergies, and Plant-Based Network

Partnerships pave the way for reaching millions of more American families

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY.V) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company") the Plant-Based baby, toddler and children nutrition company, is pleased to provide the following marketing activity update.

Influencer Activity

Else has successfully entered into an influencer partnership with actress, mother, writer and DIYer, Tori Spelling. With 2 of her 5 children suffering from lactose intolerance, Tori is an ardent proponent of the Else brand. Her first video for the Else organic brand, attained an impressive 100,000 views in the first 24 hours. Tori will continue to support the brand with additional content in the coming weeks.

Additionally, Else has successfully reached partnerships with Ali Fedotowsky and Jade Liz Tolbert who gained fame on the ABC Hit Show, The Bachelor. Else has previously partnered with both, successfully driving sales and hundreds of thousands of impressions. The Company is adding a new partnership with mom, singer, Youtuber and former Bachelor participant, Carly Waddell, for branded content on Instagram for the month of July.

“We are delighted to have Tori and Carly, as well as Jade and Ali again as part of the Else family,” stated Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. “These are strong, accomplished women and mothers seeking clean label, whole food-based nutrition for their children, who are truly something Else.” she added.

Branded Partnerships

The Company has also secured integrated branded partnerships with key platforms for Q3, to further bolster marketing support and reach hundreds of thousands of additional families in the U.S. and beyond.

Plant-Based Network (PBN): Else has signed an agreement with Plant Based Network and will engage in branded content advertisements in the form of T.V. on PBN, as well as placements in digital print, during Q3 and Q4 of this year. This will drive targeted reach for Else Nutrition among wanting, Plant-Based families across North America. Plant Based Network, one of the fastest-growing networks according to TVStartup, is a lifestyle and entertainment TV network and media company that promotes Plant-Based living to mainstream audiences, including omnivores, flexitarians, reducetarians, vegetarians and vegans.

