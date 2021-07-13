checkAd

Mesa to Invest in Heart Aerospace and Orders 100 All-Electric Aircraft

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.07.2021, 13:00  |  13   |   |   

PHOENIX, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today announces that it has made an investment in electric aircraft company, Heart Aerospace (“Heart”), a company that plans to be the first to produce the world’s first electric nineteen-seat ES-19 aircraft, alongside Breakthrough Energy Ventures and United Airlines Ventures. Subject to certain terms, Mesa also plans to add 100 ES-19 aircraft to its regional fleet, revolutionizing air service to small markets as one of the first network air carriers to help decarbonize air travel through the use of electric aircraft. This announcement expands on the efforts that Mesa has made in the emerging transition to electric-powered flight with airlines such as United Airlines – first with the announcement of an investment in Archer Aviation and its eVTOL aircraft, and now with the ES-19, a fully electric nineteen-seat regional aircraft.

“As we continue to explore opportunities in electric aviation, we are excited to expand our efforts to reduce the reliance on fossil fuels in the airline industry and are proud to work with Heart to launch the world’s first electric regional aircraft. Mesa intends to continue its expansion through the introduction of revolutionary technology that benefits our passengers and the environment. We are delighted to take this important step in the de-carbonization of air travel through our co-investment with Breakthrough Energy Ventures and United Airlines Ventures in Heart”, said Jonathan Ornstein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “These technological innovations are good for the environment, will expand the national transportation system, and provide significant growth opportunities for Mesa. We look forward to reconnecting with communities and passengers we previously served.”

Anders Forslund, CEO of Heart, added, “Having Mesa as a partner will be an invaluable asset for us. They know the business of operating nineteen-seaters like few others, and they bring unique operational insights that we feed directly into the design of our plane. Mesa has decades of experience in operating nineteen-seaters, so we do not need to reinvent the wheel. We couldn’t be more excited about reconnecting America together with Mesa.”

Mesa was the world’s largest operator of 19-seat aircraft and has unparalleled expertise in connecting smaller communities to the national transportation system. Over the past 30 years, as the economics of operating 19-seat aircraft became uneconomic, operators exited markets and practically all 19 seat aircraft have been withdrawn from commercial service. For example, Farmington, New Mexico, a rural community bordering the Navajo Nation, previously had over 30 daily departures to 7 destinations. Today, Farmington has no scheduled passenger service. The reduced operating costs of the ES-19 aircraft hold the promise of revitalizing travel options that are currently not economically viable with traditional aircraft. Hundreds of communities will benefit from new or enhanced service, and hundreds of thousands of passengers can once again look forward to safe and reliable air transportation, with the added benefit of flying on an environmentally friendly zero-emissions aircraft.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mesa to Invest in Heart Aerospace and Orders 100 All-Electric Aircraft PHOENIX, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today announces that it has made an investment in electric aircraft company, Heart Aerospace (“Heart”), a company that plans to be the first to produce the world’s first …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Introduces Two Innovative Topical Products: CBD Infused Sunscreen Spray and Acai Fragrance Moisturizing Lip Balm
Eldorado Gold Announces Second Quarter 2021 Preliminary Production Results and Conference Call ...
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Becomes SEC Reporting Company As Grayscale Investments Files ...
Stardust Solar First Company to Become Authorized SunPower Dealer in Canada
Inotiv Acquires Genetic Toxicology Assets from MilliporeSigma’s BioReliance portfolio
ING to transfer Retail Banking operations, staff and customers in Austria to bank99
Aegis and Vopak joining forces for LPG and chemical storage in India
Nexans: Nexans makes a new appointment to its Executive Committee
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Second-Step Conversion and Subscription ...
Biogen and Innocare Announce License and Collaboration Agreement For Orelabrutinib, an Innovative ...
Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board