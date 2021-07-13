checkAd

LAVA Therapeutics Announces Treatment of First Patient in Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial of LAVA-051 for Multiple Hematological Malignancies

LAVA’s first-in-class gamma-delta bsTCE to be evaluated as a treatment for chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma and acute myeloid leukemia

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and PHILADELPHIA, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq: LVTX), a biotechnology company focused on developing bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (bsTCEs) to transform the treatment of cancer, today announced dosing of the first patient in the company’s Phase 1/2a clinical trial of LAVA-051 in patients with relapsed and/or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), multiple myeloma (MM) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML). LAVA-051, LAVA’s lead product candidate, is a humanized bsTCE engineered to selectively target CD1d-expressing hematological cancers through activation of both gamma-delta T cells and type 1 natural killer T (NKT) cells.

“The dosing of the first patient with LAVA-051 is an important step towards harnessing the therapeutic potential of the Vγ9Vδ2 subset of gamma-delta T cells in the clinic,” said Benjamin Winograd, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer of LAVA. “Our preclinical data demonstrate that LAVA-051 targets CD1d-expressing tumors by activating both Vγ9Vδ2 T cells and type 1 NKT cells, leading to robust antitumor activity. These data make us confident that our dual-targeting approach may lead to important new treatment options for CD1d expressing hematological malignancies like CLL, MM and AML, which are devastating, difficult to treat cancers, for which novel treatments are needed.”

The open-label, multi-center, Phase 1/2a clinical trial will evaluate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, immunogenicity and preliminary antitumor activity of LAVA-051. The Phase 1 dose-escalation portion will determine an optimal Phase 2 dose of LAVA-051. Once a recommended Phase 2 dose has been established, the trial will expand into the Phase 2a portion, which will enroll patients in three disease specific cohorts for relapsed and/or refractory CLL, MM and AML, to confirm safety and evaluate preliminary antitumor activity in each disease cohort.

The Phase 1/2a clinical trial for LAVA-051 will initially be conducted in Europe, where the Company has already received regulatory approval for its Clinical Trial Application (CTA). LAVA expects to file an Investigational New Drug application (IND) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which if accepted, will subsequently expand the trial to include patients in the United States.

