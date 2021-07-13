Victory Square Portfolio Company, GameOn, Partners with Blockparty to Launch First-of-its-Kind NFT Predictor Product

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square” or “Company” ) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) portfolio company, GameOn Entertainment Technologies (“GameOn”) (CSE:GET) (FSE: 9E7), the leader in providing broadcasters, TV networks, OTT platforms, leagues, tournaments and sportsbooks with interactive, social experiences around sports, TV and live events, today announced a partnership with NFT platform Blockparty to launch a first-of-its-kind NFT Predictor product.

Sports and entertainment rights holders are empowered by digital collectibles that are tradable assets to be utilized in prediction games

By harnessing the power of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and blockchain technology, sports and entertainment rights holders can now turn their digital collectibles into valuable assets to be collected, traded and utilized by fans via a unique predictive gaming product that brings them closer to their favorite sports, TV and live events.

“We’re bullish that utility is paramount in any successful collectibles experience,” said Matt Bailey, CEO of GameOn. “IP holders are demanding new ways to harness blockchain technology and digital collectibles, not just minting and selling NFTs. Our predictive gaming platform that’s built, tested and in the market, allows the gamification of NFTs and helps IP holders create a more rewarding, authentic and engaging experience for their fans whether it’s for sports, TV or live events.”

The NFT Predictor, spearheaded by Santiago Jaramillo, former Head of Sports at Dapper Labs (NBA Top Shot), enables fans of rights holders who partner with GameOn to build up their collection by acquiring NFTs—images, video or audio—by either purchasing packs or via a marketplace. From there, they leverage those assets to make predictions about upcoming events and are rewarded with exclusive NFTs for finishing high on the leaderboard. Completed collections of high-value NFTs can then be traded in for real-life rewards including tickets, merchandise and other exclusive offerings.

GameOn will leverage Blockparty ’s platform to issue NFTs on the blockchain, allowing content partners to add permanent, tamper-proof watermarks to the collectibles to ensure legitimacy. This will give fans, creators and collectors a way to validate the collectible’s rarity and authenticity while using them as a utility in predictive gaming.