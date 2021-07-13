checkAd

Cyclacel Announces Dosing of First Patient in Phase 1/2 Study of Oral Fadraciclib in Patients With Advanced Solid Tumors and Aggressive Lymphomas

-Next-Generation CDK2/9 Inhibitor Fadraciclib to Be Evaluated Across Multiple Solid Tumor and Lymphoma Types in Streamlined Registration-Directed Study-

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC, NASDAQ: CYCCP; "Cyclacel" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines based on cancer cell biology, announced dosing of the first patient in the Company’s multi-cohort Phase 1/2 study of oral fadraciclib in patients with advanced solid tumors.

“Advancing oral fadraciclib, our lead candidate, into this Phase 1/2 trial, represents a key clinical milestone and corporate objective for our team,” said Spiro Rombotis, Cyclacel’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “This is the first of four streamlined Phase 1/2 studies we plan to open over the coming months as we expand our clinical programs to evaluate the potential of fadraciclib and CYC140, our oral PLK1 inhibitor, first in solid tumors and lymphomas and then in leukemias. We look forward to providing periodic updates on our clinical progress and data from these open-label studies.”

“We are pleased to have dosed the first patient in this study and are delighted by the enthusiasm and strong interest from current and prospective investigators,” said Mark Kirschbaum M.D., Senior Vice President & Chief Medical Officer of Cyclacel. “The study has initially opened at City of Hope and MD Anderson Cancer Center with more sites to join later on. We are building an excellent network of participating institutions both in terms of clinical and scientific expertise. In previous studies with single agent, intravenous fadraciclib we have observed durable suppression of MCL1 and other mechanistically-related proteins, including cyclin E and MYC, at tolerated doses. In addition, a patient with MCL1 amplified, advanced endometrial cancer experienced deep PR and 100% shrinkage of her target tumor lesions on single agent fadraciclib treatment. We are excited to begin mid-stage development of fadraciclib with the objective of registration-enabling outcomes and offering a new treatment option for patients with advanced solid tumors or lymphomas.”

