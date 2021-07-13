ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Announces Loan Facility Providing Up to $45 Million From K2 HealthVentures

The company intends to use the proceeds of the loan facility to advance the clinical development of ASLAN003, a promising candidate for the potential treatment of autoimmune gastrointestinal and skin diseases, as well as for general corporate purposes. ASLAN expects to initiate a phase 2 clinical trial for ASLAN003 in inflammatory bowel disease in early 2022.

SINGAPORE, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN ), a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced that it has closed a secured loan facility provided by K2 HealthVentures (K2HV). Under the terms of the facility, K2HV will provide ASLAN up to $45 million of secured debt financing. The facility consists of a $20 million initial term loan funded at closing, with the remaining $25 million subject to certain terms and conditions.

Dr Carl Firth, Chief Executive Officer, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, said: “These resources provide additional working capital, strengthen our balance sheet, and enhance our financial flexibility by extending our expected cash runway through late 2023, as we look forward to expanding our clinical activities for ASLAN003. We are excited to be partnering with the K2HV team with its significant experience supporting innovative life science companies."

“We’re delighted to provide support to ASLAN as it approaches key value-creating milestones in the development of ASLAN003 and ASLAN004 in the next twelve months,” added Anup Arora, Founding Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer at K2HV. “ASLAN’s commitment to developing novel treatments that have the potential to transform the lives of patients is wholly aligned with our investment strategy. We look forward to working with the ASLAN team to realise its vision.”

In addition, under the terms of the financing, ASLAN intends to pay off its outstanding loans with CSL Finance Pty Ltd in the amount of $4.2 million.

Armentum Partners served as financial advisor to ASLAN in connection with the financing. Further information with respect to the loan facility will be set forth in a Form 6-K that ASLAN plans to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission upon closing.