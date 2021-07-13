checkAd

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Announces Loan Facility Providing Up to $45 Million From K2 HealthVentures

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.07.2021, 13:00  |  29   |   |   

Funds extend expected cash runway through late 2023 and enable advancement of clinical program for ASLAN003

SINGAPORE, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ASLN), a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced that it has closed a secured loan facility provided by K2 HealthVentures (K2HV). Under the terms of the facility, K2HV will provide ASLAN up to $45 million of secured debt financing. The facility consists of a $20 million initial term loan funded at closing, with the remaining $25 million subject to certain terms and conditions.

The company intends to use the proceeds of the loan facility to advance the clinical development of ASLAN003, a promising candidate for the potential treatment of autoimmune gastrointestinal and skin diseases, as well as for general corporate purposes. ASLAN expects to initiate a phase 2 clinical trial for ASLAN003 in inflammatory bowel disease in early 2022.

Dr Carl Firth, Chief Executive Officer, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, said: “These resources provide additional working capital, strengthen our balance sheet, and enhance our financial flexibility by extending our expected cash runway through late 2023, as we look forward to expanding our clinical activities for ASLAN003. We are excited to be partnering with the K2HV team with its significant experience supporting innovative life science companies."  

“We’re delighted to provide support to ASLAN as it approaches key value-creating milestones in the development of ASLAN003 and ASLAN004 in the next twelve months,” added Anup Arora, Founding Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer at K2HV. “ASLAN’s commitment to developing novel treatments that have the potential to transform the lives of patients is wholly aligned with our investment strategy. We look forward to working with the ASLAN team to realise its vision.”

In addition, under the terms of the financing, ASLAN intends to pay off its outstanding loans with CSL Finance Pty Ltd in the amount of $4.2 million.

Armentum Partners served as financial advisor to ASLAN in connection with the financing. Further information with respect to the loan facility will be set forth in a Form 6-K that ASLAN plans to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission upon closing.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Announces Loan Facility Providing Up to $45 Million From K2 HealthVentures Funds extend expected cash runway through late 2023 and enable advancement of clinical program for ASLAN003SINGAPORE, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ASLN), a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Introduces Two Innovative Topical Products: CBD Infused Sunscreen Spray and Acai Fragrance Moisturizing Lip Balm
Eldorado Gold Announces Second Quarter 2021 Preliminary Production Results and Conference Call ...
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Becomes SEC Reporting Company As Grayscale Investments Files ...
Stardust Solar First Company to Become Authorized SunPower Dealer in Canada
Inotiv Acquires Genetic Toxicology Assets from MilliporeSigma’s BioReliance portfolio
ING to transfer Retail Banking operations, staff and customers in Austria to bank99
Aegis and Vopak joining forces for LPG and chemical storage in India
Nexans: Nexans makes a new appointment to its Executive Committee
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Second-Step Conversion and Subscription ...
Biogen and Innocare Announce License and Collaboration Agreement For Orelabrutinib, an Innovative ...
Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board