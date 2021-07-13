Plains All American and Oryx Midstream Announce Permian Basin Joint Venture

HOUSTON and MIDLAND, Texas, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plains All American (Nasdaq: PAA & PAGP ) (“Plains”) and Oryx Midstream Holdings LLC (“Oryx”), a portfolio company of Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement to merge their respective assets, operations and commercial activities within the Permian Basin into a newly formed strategic joint venture, Plains Oryx Permian Basin LLC (“Plains Oryx Permian Basin” or the “JV”). The transaction will include all of Oryx’s Permian assets and, with the exception of Plains’ long-haul pipeline systems and certain of its intra-basin terminal assets, the vast majority of Plains’ assets located within the Permian Basin.

Significant value for customers via increased connectivity, operational flexibility, and access to markets

Highly complementary Permian Basin assets, capabilities, and long-term business models

JV Ownership: 65% Plains / 35% Oryx (governance consistent with ownership interests)

Plains will serve as operator of the JV

A Joint Operating Committee that includes representatives from Plains and Oryx will provide oversight on material JV operating and commercial decisions

JV will be consolidated into PAA‘s financial statements

Near-term free cash flow accretive to Plains and Oryx

Cashless transaction, debt-free JV entity

Durable JV structure, attractive in any reasonable oil price environment



“This is a very positive announcement for Plains, Oryx and our Permian Basin customers,” said Willie Chiang, Chairman and CEO of Plains All American. “This joint venture is a natural combination and logical next step to optimizing our highly complementary systems. Structured as a debt-free JV entity through a cashless transaction, this aligns with Plains’ financial and portfolio optimization strategies, is near-term free cash flow accretive to Plains and Oryx, and reinforces Plains’ ability to maximize free cash flow for our investors, while enhancing our overall credit profile.”

“Since our team started Oryx in late 2013, we have been committed to being a leading strategic partner to our customers and to building a world-class system in the Permian,” said Brett Wiggs, Chief Executive Officer of Oryx. “This combination is a natural evolution of the Oryx growth story and perpetuates that commitment, creating the premier crude oil logistics system in the basin, increasing connectivity, enhancing reliability, and strengthening efficiencies for our customers. We look forward to partnering with Plains and are confident that Plains Oryx Permian Basin will continue to grow and provide producers with the best solutions in the region. Finally, I would like to personally thank every employee of Oryx for their incredibly important roles in the development, construction, operation and management of this great company. I have no doubt they will continue to do the same for Plains Oryx Permian Basin.”