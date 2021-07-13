checkAd

Plains All American and Oryx Midstream Announce Permian Basin Joint Venture

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.07.2021, 13:00  |  30   |   |   

Conference call to be hosted by Plains today at 8:30 a.m. EDT / 7:30 a.m. CDT

HOUSTON and MIDLAND, Texas, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plains All American (Nasdaq: PAA & PAGP) (“Plains”) and Oryx Midstream Holdings LLC (“Oryx”), a portfolio company of Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement to merge their respective assets, operations and commercial activities within the Permian Basin into a newly formed strategic joint venture, Plains Oryx Permian Basin LLC (“Plains Oryx Permian Basin” or the “JV”). The transaction will include all of Oryx’s Permian assets and, with the exception of Plains’ long-haul pipeline systems and certain of its intra-basin terminal assets, the vast majority of Plains’ assets located within the Permian Basin.

Joint Venture Summary

  • Significant value for customers via increased connectivity, operational flexibility, and access to markets
  • Highly complementary Permian Basin assets, capabilities, and long-term business models
  • JV Ownership: 65% Plains / 35% Oryx (governance consistent with ownership interests)
  • Plains will serve as operator of the JV
  • A Joint Operating Committee that includes representatives from Plains and Oryx will provide oversight on material JV operating and commercial decisions
  • JV will be consolidated into PAA‘s financial statements
  • Near-term free cash flow accretive to Plains and Oryx
  • Cashless transaction, debt-free JV entity
  • Durable JV structure, attractive in any reasonable oil price environment

“This is a very positive announcement for Plains, Oryx and our Permian Basin customers,” said Willie Chiang, Chairman and CEO of Plains All American. “This joint venture is a natural combination and logical next step to optimizing our highly complementary systems. Structured as a debt-free JV entity through a cashless transaction, this aligns with Plains’ financial and portfolio optimization strategies, is near-term free cash flow accretive to Plains and Oryx, and reinforces Plains’ ability to maximize free cash flow for our investors, while enhancing our overall credit profile.”

“Since our team started Oryx in late 2013, we have been committed to being a leading strategic partner to our customers and to building a world-class system in the Permian,” said Brett Wiggs, Chief Executive Officer of Oryx. “This combination is a natural evolution of the Oryx growth story and perpetuates that commitment, creating the premier crude oil logistics system in the basin, increasing connectivity, enhancing reliability, and strengthening efficiencies for our customers. We look forward to partnering with Plains and are confident that Plains Oryx Permian Basin will continue to grow and provide producers with the best solutions in the region. Finally, I would like to personally thank every employee of Oryx for their incredibly important roles in the development, construction, operation and management of this great company. I have no doubt they will continue to do the same for Plains Oryx Permian Basin.” 

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Plains All American and Oryx Midstream Announce Permian Basin Joint Venture Conference call to be hosted by Plains today at 8:30 a.m. EDT / 7:30 a.m. CDTHOUSTON and MIDLAND, Texas, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Plains All American (Nasdaq: PAA & PAGP) (“Plains”) and Oryx Midstream Holdings LLC (“Oryx”), a portfolio …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Introduces Two Innovative Topical Products: CBD Infused Sunscreen Spray and Acai Fragrance Moisturizing Lip Balm
Eldorado Gold Announces Second Quarter 2021 Preliminary Production Results and Conference Call ...
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Becomes SEC Reporting Company As Grayscale Investments Files ...
Stardust Solar First Company to Become Authorized SunPower Dealer in Canada
Inotiv Acquires Genetic Toxicology Assets from MilliporeSigma’s BioReliance portfolio
ING to transfer Retail Banking operations, staff and customers in Austria to bank99
Aegis and Vopak joining forces for LPG and chemical storage in India
Nexans: Nexans makes a new appointment to its Executive Committee
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Second-Step Conversion and Subscription ...
Biogen and Innocare Announce License and Collaboration Agreement For Orelabrutinib, an Innovative ...
Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board