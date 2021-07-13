ValOre Provides H1 2021 CEO Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValOre Metals Corp. (“ValOre”; the “Company”; TSX ‐ V: VO; OTC: KVLQF; FRANKFURT: KEQ0) today provided an update from Chairman & CEO, Jim Paterson, on first half year (“H1”) 2021 goals and accomplishments related to advancing ValOre’s 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Element (“PGE”) Project in northeastern Brazil.

ValOre issued over 20 news releases documenting accomplishments in calendar 2020, and with our dramatically increased exploration activities at Pedra Branca, we have already issued 20 news releases in the first half of this year alone, including the following areas of focus:

Team building continues with the addition of highly experienced directors, advisors, technical experts and Pedra Branca project staff;

Successful fundraising efforts have enabled an expanded and more productive exploration program. ValOre’s ability to increase Community Engagement levels has been aided by a more solid financial footing;

Resource expansion drilling has been very successful at Trapia (Trapia 1 and Trapia 2), with Santo Amaro drilling to commence this month;

Target advancement drilling has defined near-surface PGE mineralization at Esbarro NW and Cana Brava, with all assays pending for Santo Amaro South (5 of 5 drill holes have intercepted the target ultramafic rocks);

Discovery drilling generated positive assay results in all three holes at Trapia South;

Over 2,700 metres (“m”) remain in the core program, including all drilling at the C-04 and Santo Amaro targets, and on-going follow-up drilling at Trapia 1;

ValOre’s exploration methodology has generated new targets and PGE discoveries;

Work related to mineralogy, mineral processing and metallurgy continues to provide options for Pedra Branca future development;

A comprehensive mineralogical characterization study was completed in H1 2021, and a multi-faceted follow-up metallurgical testwork program has commenced, including: reverse floatation, hot cyanide leach, hot ferricyanide leach, and bottle roll tests.



Team Built - In 2020, ValOre added considerable depth and technical talent to the team. This trend continued in H1 2021, with announcements (March 26 and June 1) detailing appointments of Darren Klinck as Director, Ian Pritchard and Luis Azevedo as Advisors, Colin Smith as V.P. Exploration, Thiago Diniz as Exploration Manager, and Marina Carvalho as Lead Administrator.