Avant Brands Begins Trading on OTCQX Best Market

Kelowna, BC, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avant Brands Inc. ("Avant" or "the Company") (TSX: AVNT) (OTCQX: AVTBF) (FSE: 1BUP) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol of AVTBF. The OTCQX Best Market is the highest market tier of OTC Markets on which 10,000 U.S. and global securities trade. Trading on OTCQX will enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to U.S. investors. Avant will continue to trade in Canada on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AVNT, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 1BUP.

The OTCQX Best Market provides value and convenience to U.S. investors, brokers and institutions seeking to trade AVTBF. The OTCQX Best Market is OTC Markets Group's premier market for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, be current in their disclosure, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction.


About Avant Brands Inc.

 Avant is an innovative and sector leading producer of high-quality, handcrafted cannabis products. Avant has multiple licensed and operational production facilities across Canada, which produce Avant’s highly sought-after consumer brands across medical and recreational channels.

Avant’s recreational consumer brands includes; BLK MKTTenzo, Cognōscente, Treehugger, and Pristine Seeds which are produced from rare and exceptional cultivars, and sold in British Columbia, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Yukon. The Company’s medical cannabis brand, GreenTec, is distributed nationwide, directly to qualified patients through its online portal and licensed partners.

Avant is a publicly traded corporation, with its primary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: AVNT), and cross-trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: 1BUP), and in the U.S. on the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: AVTBF). The Company is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia and has operations in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

To learn more about Avant, or access the investor presentation, or to learn more about its consumer brands, please visit our website at www.avantbrands.ca


Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
