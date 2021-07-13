SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Fraport AG - Traffic figures confirm recovery, but still way to go PT down,

Fraport AG (Update)

Industrial Goods & Services

MCap EUR 5.3bn

BUY, PT EUR 72.00 (+25% potential)

Research update

Fraport has released traffic figures for June 2021. As in May, passenger numbers more than doubled yoy at all fully consolidated airports, clearly a base effect. Compared to June 2019, passenger numbers are still down more than 70% at Frankfurt airport. The international portfolio partly fared better. So while the recovery is clearly visible, operations are still far from normal. We finetune our model, incorporating the state compensation payments and also upgrading capex assumptions. Patient investors will find value looking into the post-Covid years. Based on DCF and FCF yield 2025E, we reiterate BUY rating with reduced PT EUR 72.00 (75.00).

