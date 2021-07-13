checkAd
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Fraport AG - Traffic figures confirm recovery, but still way to go PT down,

SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Fraport AG - Traffic figures confirm recovery, but still way to go PT down,

Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG
13.07.2021, 13:07  |  35   |   |   

Fraport has released traffic figures for June 2021. As in May, passenger numbers more than doubled yoy at all fully consolidated airports, clearly a base effect.

Fraport Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Fraport AG - Traffic figures confirm recovery, but still way to go PT down, Fraport has released traffic figures for June 2021. As in May, passenger numbers more than doubled yoy at all fully consolidated airports, clearly a base effect. Compared to June 2019, passenger numbers are still down more than 70% at Frankfurt airport. The international portfolio partly fared better. So while the recovery is clearly visible, operations are still far from normal. We finetune our model, incorporating the state compensation payments and also upgrading capex assumptions.

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Südzucker AG - Sugar Segment on the way back to profits; ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Fraport AG - Traffic figures confirm recovery, but still way to go PT ...
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Multitude SE - Transforming to high quality business
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: TeamViewer AG - Disappointing prelim. Q2/21; PT down; Remains BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Fielmann AG - Rebound in Q2/21; Outlook still disappointing; Down to ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Südzucker AG - Sugar Segment on the way back to profits; ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Fraport AG - Traffic figures confirm recovery, but still way to go PT ...
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy Resources - Randaktivität in Norwegen vor IPO (1) 
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy Resources - Spin-off and IPO of noncore battery metals ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: LS telcom AG - Roadshow Feedback: Aus der Nische in die Masse – ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: S&T AG - S&T strengthens its multivendor services business; BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Strong momentum fuels optimism; PT up; BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: The Social Chain AG - US activities expanded; BUY confirmed
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Multitude SE - Transforming to high quality business
SRH AlsterResearch AG: TeamViewer AG - Partnership with SAP; Remains a BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Teva neuer Vermarktungspartner; KAUFEN
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Aixtron SE - MOCVD: Tools for Megatrends
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Testläufe der Pilotanlage gestartet, Ingenieurteam ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Ausgestattet mit den Mitteln zur Beschleunigung des ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy Resources - Randaktivität in Norwegen vor IPO (1) 
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Zuschreibung des Blockbusterpotential
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - “Indispensable player on path to commercialize ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Kooperation mit Spezialisten für biopharmazeutische ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Zeitnah stehen jetzt Wegmarken der Projektperformance an
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank bundles its Hydrogen activities; BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: LS telcom AG - Umsatzverdopplung in H2 erwartet; KAUFEN bestätigt
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: S&T AG - Final 2020 in-line; Off to a good 2021; BUY

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:30 UhrMarktkompass: Berichtssaison im Fokus, FRAPORT & QIAGEN | Frühsport im BÖRSENKOMPASS
Bernecker Börsenkompass | Analysen
07:20 UhrPassagierverkehr am Frankfurter Flughafen zieht an - Weit unter Vorkrisenniveau
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21AKTIEN IM FOKUS: MTU und andere Flugverkehrswerte wieder Corona-schwach
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
08.07.21WDH/Bericht: Ganz Spanien soll Corona-Risikogebiet werden
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21ROUNDUP: IATA kritisiert "Abzocke bei PCR-Tests und warnt vor hohen Flugkosten
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21Airline-Verband IATA fordert schnelleres Ende von Reiserestriktionen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21DGAP-DD: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
06.07.21DGAP-DD: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
06.07.21Lufthansa-Tochter: Geschäftsleute wollen wieder fliegen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21Reisebranche: Viele Urlauber halten trotz Delta-Sorgen an Plänen fest
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten