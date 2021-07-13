checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc SGL CARBON SE: SGL Carbon SE publishes preliminary sales and earnings figures for the first half of the year and raises forecast for 2021

SGL CARBON SE: SGL Carbon SE publishes preliminary sales and earnings figures for the first half of the year and raises forecast for 2021

SGL Carbon SE publishes preliminary sales and earnings figures for the first half of the year and raises forecast for 2021


Wiesbaden, July 13, 2021. Based on the encouraging business performance in the first half of 2021 and the transformation successes, SGL Carbon expects strong Group results for the first six months of 2021 and raises its guidance for fiscal year 2021. The company expects to exceed the upper end of the stated range of its Group EBITDA pre1 guidance (earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation adjusted by non-recurring items and one-time effects) for fiscal year 2021 of EUR 100 to 120 million and raises the EBITDA pre guidance for 2021 to EUR 130 -140 million. SGL Carbon's sales forecast is also increased slightly to approximately EUR 1.0 billion for the current fiscal year, up from EUR 920 - 970 million originally. The company expects free cash flow for the full year to be correspondingly above the forecast of EUR 20 million given at the beginning of the year. A slightly positive consolidated net result is also predicted for 2021. Previously, the company had assumed a consolidated net result of between EUR -20 million and EUR 0.

According to preliminary figures, SGL Carbon expects Group sales for H1 2021 of around EUR 496 million (H1 2020: EUR 456.5 million). This corresponds to an increase of around 9% compared to the same period of the previous year. Based on the sales increase and the cost effects achieved from the transformation, EBITDA pre (EBITDA before non-recurring items and one-time effects) increased to around EUR 72 million in the first six months of 2021 (H1 2020: EUR 42.0 million).

The updated forecast for fiscal 2021 has been prepared on the basis of the prevailing market environment and assumes no deterioration in conditions due to the corona pandemic. In particular, it is based on the assumption that purchasing prices and logistics chains remain stable and production lines remain in operation. The communicated medium-term targets up to 2025 remain unaffected by the forecast adjustment.
