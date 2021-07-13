Brookfield Infrastructure Files Third Notice of Variation and Extension of the Terms of the Offer to Purchase Inter Pipeline Ltd. in Response to the ASC Decision

The Third Notice of Variation and related documents have been filed with the Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR under IPL’s profile at www.sedar.com and will be mailed to all IPL shareholders.

BROOKFIELD, News, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), together with its institutional partners (collectively, “ Brookfield Infrastructure ”) has filed a third notice of variation and extension (the " Third Notice of Variation ") in respect of the offer commenced on February 22, 2021, as varied pursuant to a notice of variation, change and extension dated June 4, 2021 (the “ First Notice of Variation ”) and a second notice of variation and extension dated June 21, 2021 (the " Second Notice of Variation ") (such further varied offer, the "Offer" ) to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSX: IPL) ( “IPL” or the “Company” ).

ASC Decision

The Alberta Securities Commission (“ASC”) heard Brookfield Infrastructure’s application concerning IPL’s improper defensive tactics, and IPL’s and Pembina’s cross-applications concerning Brookfield Infrastructure’s disclosure of the cash-settled total return swaps on July 9th and rendered its decision on July 12th. The ASC decided that the statutory minimum tender condition of the Offer be increased from a simple majority to 55% and that the Offer is required to include certain additional public disclosure with respect to Brookfield Infrastructure’s total return swaps. Although Brookfield Infrastructure disagrees with aspects of the decision, it intends to revise the Offer to comply with the terms of the decision. Notwithstanding that there has been no reduction in the break fee, Brookfield Infrastructure is considering further enhancements to the Offer.

Offer Expiry Time Extended to Friday, August 6th, 2021

Under the terms and subject to the conditions of the Offer, as varied by the Third Notice of Variation, each IPL shareholder will have the ability to elect to receive, per IPL share, C$19.50 in cash or 0.225 of a Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: BIPC; TSX: BIPC) class A exchangeable share (“BIPC Share”). The Offer provides IPL shareholders the ability to elect to receive 100% cash, without being subject to proration. The BIPC Shares available pursuant to the Offer will be subject to pro-rating based on a maximum of 23.0 million BIPC Shares. The Offer also provides eligible shareholders an option to receive 100% of their consideration in BIPC Shares on a tax-deferred rollover basis subject to the aggregate limit of 31.0 million BIPC Shares.