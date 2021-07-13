Lexaria Receives Patent Protection in Japan

New patent granted in Japan adds to existing patents in the EU, the U.S., India and AustraliaKELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug …

The patent is titled "Stable ready-to-drink beverage compositions comprising lipophilic active agents" and becomes the 20 th patent granted to Lexaria, continuing to add to the Company's considerable intellectual property portfolio.

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, announces an additional expansion of its intellectual property portfolio with its first-ever patent granted in Japan.

"With our 20th patent granted worldwide, Lexaria continues to demonstrate the versatility of our DehydraTECH drug delivery platform, encouraging innovation in the consumable liquid category around the world," said Chris Bunka, CEO of Lexaria. "This new patent adds to our existing suite of granted patents spanning the EU, the U.S., India and Australia, and continues to build value for Lexaria shareholders and clients."

This is the third patent granted from Lexaria's third patent family. Lexaria's patent application suite comprises a total of 13 patent families. Active ingredients that may be used under this new patent include non-psychoactive cannabinoids and NSAIDS (e.g., acetylsalicylic acid, ibuprofen, diclofenac, indomethacin, piroxicam).

Lexaria has patent applications progressing in countries around the world with aggregate populations of nearly 4 billion people and will report on further progress as information becomes available.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp.'s proprietary drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH™, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream by promoting healthier oral ingestion methods and increasing the effectiveness of fat-soluble active molecules, thereby lowering overall dosing. The Company's technology can be applied to many different ingestible product formats, including foods, beverages, oral suspensions, tablets, and capsules. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated since 2016 with cannabinoids and nicotine the ability to increase bio-absorption by up to 5-10x, reduce time of onset from 1-2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes. DehydraTECH is planned to be further evaluated for orally administered bioactive molecules, including anti-virals, cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and nicotine. Lexaria has licensed DehydraTECH to multiple companies, including a world-leading tobacco producer for the development of smokeless, oral-based nicotine products, and for use in industries that produce cannabinoid beverages, edibles, and oral products. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 19 patents granted and approximately 60 patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.