VirExit Technologies, Inc. Poised For Late July Launch Of Educational Portal Focused On Wellness, Health, Safety, And Productivity

Autor: Accesswire
13.07.2021, 13:13  |  21   |   |   

Portal pairs with the SaferPlace Market and offers subscription-based educational tools for businesses and consumers

RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VXIT) is pleased to announce it will launch its proprietary wellness, health and safety portal, entitled The VLife, later this month. The portal focuses on both corporations and consumers. Experts on this heavily content-driven site will address numerous aspects of today's greatest challenges: returning to work safely, maintaining a mindful and productive state, and the effective exercising of safety precautions.

"Our portal has been in development since early this year," said James C. Katzaroff, CEO. "This subscription-based site will be the first of its kind to go live in an almost post pandemic time, while dealing with the issues that have arisen as a direct result of it. Whether one is looking for information on productivity, health, or a path to wellness, our portal will have something of interest for everyone."

The website, called The VLife (www.thevlife.net), will focus on a variety of areas where many of the current and soon-to-be products on the SaferPlace Market will work in tandem with the content. We have designed a full-service program, with high value content including video blogs, designed to promote wellbeing, productivity, and creativity. The portal is the second phase of VirExit's three-pronged approach to the future. And if you're curious what our third prong is, stay tuned…we will be announcing our third offering shortly! Watch closely for snapshots from our advisory board and learn how these experts are changing each of their industries for the better post-pandemic.

The VirExit team of professionals, including our top health advisors, are currently evaluating a variety of additional products and educational materials which will be onboarded regularly to both the site and the market. The company invites others to reach out with additional products they believe fit our program by emailing info@virexit.com.

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements that include the words believes, expects, anticipate or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, description of anyone's past success is no guarantee of future success. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof.

About VirExit Technologies, Inc.

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (VXIT) is a diversified company focused on innovative, effective, ethical, and safe products within the health, safety, and wellness verticals. In 2020, the company purchased SaferPlace Technologies, LLC, whose purpose is to create a primary sales and marketing platform as a vertical online marketplace. This new acquisition seeks to provide a single source for buyers and sellers of protective products and services which resonate with the VirExit mission statement: making the world a healthier and safer place with innovative, ethical and effective technologies. For investor relations information please contact investorrelations@virexit.com.

CONTACT:
Brooke Greenwald
Cornerstone Communications, LTD
brooke@cornerstonepr.net
(240) 360-0866

SOURCE: VirExit Technologies, Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/655272/VirExit-Technologies-Inc-Poised-For- ...

Disclaimer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.07.21VirExit Technologies, Inc. Welcomes Kaushik Srinivasan, CEO, Radiant Health To Advisory Board.
Accesswire | Analysen
24.06.21VirExit Technologies, Inc. Welcomes Dr. Michael Lewis, MD, MPH, MBA, FACPM, FACN To Advisory Board
Accesswire | Analysen
22.06.21VirExit Technologies, Inc. Poised For Third Quarter Launch Of Full Educational Portal Focused On Wellness, Health And Safety
Accesswire | Analysen
15.06.21VirExit Technologies, Inc. Launches SaferPlace Market
Accesswire | Analysen
14.06.21VirExit Technologies, Inc. Welcomes Dr. Ari Yares As Its Strategic Wellness and Health Advisor
Accesswire | Analysen