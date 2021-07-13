CI Global Asset Management Announces Launch of CI Global Climate Leaders and CI Alternative North American Opportunities Mutual Funds and ETFs

Both funds are offered in mutual fund and exchange-traded fund series. The ETF Series begin trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”), with CI Global Climate Leaders Fund using the tickers CLML (C$ Series units) and CLML.U (US$ Hedged Series units) and CI Alternative North American Opportunities Fund using CNAO (C$ Series units) and CNAO.U (US$ Hedged Series units).

CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) today announced the launch of two new equity mandates – CI Global Climate Leaders Fund, which focuses on firms leading the global campaign against climate change, and CI Alternative North American Opportunities Fund, which uses alternative strategies to invest in innovative high-growth companies.

“These timely new investment solutions are designed to meet investors’ evolving needs and preferences and reflect the continuing modernization of our product lineup and asset management business,” said Roy Ratnavel, CI GAM’s Executive Vice-President and Head of Distribution.

“CI Global Climate Leaders Fund allows Canadians to focus on one of the most important economic and societal trends today and to invest in support of the drive to a zero-carbon economy,” Mr. Ratnavel said.

“We believe that climate change represents the biggest investment opportunity since the internet,” said Nick Griffin, Chief Investment Officer of Munro Partners (“Munro”), portfolio sub-advisor of CI Global Climate Leaders Fund. “We are just at the beginning of the next big S-curve, a massive and sustainable decades-long growth trend. We aim to find those companies that are best positioned to win during this great global transition of decarbonization.”

CI Alternative North American Opportunities Fund is the latest entry in CI GAM’s industry-leading suite of liquid alternative funds, which access investment strategies beyond those typically used by traditional mutual funds and ETFs – providing the potential for enhanced diversification, enhanced returns and reduced volatility.

“The expanded toolbox available to liquid alts can provide valuable benefits in today’s challenging investment environment, and our alternative lineup has attracted significant investor interest,” Mr. Ratnavel said. “CI Alternative North American Opportunities Fund uses these sophisticated strategies to provide investors with exposure to a well-diversified, high-quality portfolio of North American growth companies, coupled with the downside protection not available to traditional long-only funds.”