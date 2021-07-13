checkAd

CORRECTION to NEWS RELEASE Dated July 7, 2021 Ceylon Graphite Announces MOU for Joint Venture With Strategic Partner to Develop and Operate Additional New Graphite Mines and a Local Upgrading Facility to Meet Global Battery Anode Needs

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceylon Graphite Corp. (“Ceylon”) (TSX-V: CYL) (OTC: CYLYF) (FSE: CCY) announces that the original news release captioned “CEYLON GRAPHITE ANNOUNCES MOU FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH STRATEGIC PARTNER TO DEVELOP AND OPERATE ADDITIONAL NEW GRAPHITE MINES AND A LOCAL UPGRADING FACILITY TO MEET GLOBAL BATTERY ANODE NEEDS”, published on July 7, 2021, referred, incorrectly, to LOLC Holdings PLC (LOLC) as Lanka ORIX Leasing Company Group in the first paragraph. With the exit of ORIX Corporation of Japan in March 2018, LOLC Holdings PLC no longer uses its former name Lanka Orix Leasing Company PLC. All other disclosures were correct.

After some inquiries from shareholders, Ceylon would like to highlight from the July 7, 2021 press release LOLC intends to purchase up to an aggregate of 15% of Ceylon shares either as a lead order on a future financing or under separate terms with timing and terms to be detailed in a definitive agreement. We view the strong financial backing from LOLC as a strong validation of our assets and management team that this deal brings.

Furthermore, the company remains focused on bringing operations at K1, M1, H1, P1 as well as six other potential sites under development into production, having combined production potential of 50,00 tonnes per year. The LOLC JV will bring a minimum of three other mines into production with Ceylon off taking all the graphite. This is expected to significantly increase Ceylon’s future production growth profile.

“These are exciting times as we are on the cusp of being able to generate and grow significant high-margin free cash flow to Ceylon’s shareholders and strategic partners,” stated Don Baxter, CEO of Ceylon Graphite.

The corrected news release is as follows:

CEYLON GRAPHITE ANNOUNCES MOU FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH STRATEGIC PARTNER TO DEVELOP AND OPERATE ADDITIONAL NEW GRAPHITE MINES AND A LOCAL UPGRADING FACILITY TO MEET GLOBAL BATTERY ANODE NEEDS

Ceylon Graphite Corp. (“Ceylon”) (TSX-V: CYL) (OTC: CYLYF) (FSE: CCY) is pleased to announce the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding dated June 30, 2021 (the “MOU”) with two subsidiaries of LOLC Holdings PLC (“LOLC”). Pursuant to the MOU, Ceylon Graphite, through its subsidiary, Plumbago Refining Corp B.V. (“Plumbago”), and LOLC, through its subsidiaries LOLC GEO Technologies Ltd. (“LOLCGT”) and LOLC Advanced Technologies Ltd. (“LOLCAT”), will work together to develop new graphite mines outside of the existing Ceylon portfolio, and to construct and operate a state-of-the-art graphite processing facility in Sri Lanka.

