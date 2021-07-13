Tower One Wireless Joins OTCQB Premium Venture Market and Appoints Investor Relations Advisor Harbor Access

The OTCQB, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is designed for developing and entrepreneurial companies in the United States and abroad. Companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. With more compliance and quality standards, the OTCQB provides investors improved visibility to enhance trading decisions. The OTCQB is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOWER ONE WIRELESS CORP. (CSE: TO) (OTCQB: TOWTF) (Frankfurt: 1P3N) (“ Tower One ” or the “ Company ”) an owner and operator of high-quality cellular network infrastructure focused on the development of South American cellular networks, is pleased to announce its successful uplisting from the OTC Pink Sheets to the OTCQB Venture Market (the “ OTCQB ”). Tower One Wireless commenced trading on the OTCQB with the market open on June 30, 2021, under the symbol “TOWTF”.

“The Company is positioned for significant and constant growth based on three pillars: We have a current backlog of orders for over 450 towers, we are well funded due to our recent agreement with Itaú Bank and we have been diligently building towers and growing our footprint in South America. Given the positive news flow we believe that OTCQB is the right venue to highlight all of Tower One’s success and future endeavors. The appointment of Harbor Access will further our Investor Relations program and help amplify our investor messaging,” stated Alejandro Ochoa Chief Executive Officer of Tower One Wireless.

About Tower One

Tower One’s principal business is to build, own and operate multi-tenant wireless telecommunications infrastructure (“towers”) in Latin America. Tower One leases space on its towers to mobile network operators. The Company is focused on the build to suit tower industry whereby a long-term lease is secured with a tenant prior to building a tower. The Company operates in the two largest Spanish speaking countries in Latin America (Colombia and Mexico) with a combined population of approximately 180 million people.

