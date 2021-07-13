checkAd

MT Højgaard Holding A/S Enemærke & Petersen wins DKK 1.1 billion renovation assignment

MT Højgaard Holding’s business unit, Enemærke & Petersen, has been awarded a general contract by BO-VEST for renovation of the housing estate Galgebakken in Albertslund. The assignment has a total estimated value of DKK 1.1 billion spanning just under 4 years and is Enemærke & Petersen’s largest renovation contract to date.

The housing estate was constructed in 1972-1974 and comprises around 700 leases including youth homes, terraced houses and atrium houses with 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 rooms. The comprehensive renovation works will be completed in accordance with a masterplan, which has been prepared with support from Landsbyggefonden.

Renovation works will commence in November 2021 and be completed in phases. The work is expected to be completed in 2025.

”We look forward to contributing to ensuring healthy and future-proof housing and common areas, ensuring that Galgebakken continues to be a well-functioning and attractive residential area. The contract confirms the solid demand for modernisation and energy improvement of council housing – an area where we and our sister company MT Højgaard Danmark have strong competencies,” says CEO Henrik Mielke, Enemærke & Petersen.

The order does not change MT Højgaard Holding’s outlook for 2021 where the Group still expects revenue of DKK 6.8 billion and operating profit of DKK 160 million before special items and special amortisation.

BO-VEST manages 15,000 housing units in Albertslund, Brøndby, Greve, Ishøj and Copenhagen for housing organisations Albertslund Boligselskab, Bo-Vita, Tranemosegård and Vridsløselille cooperative housing association.

Additional information:
CEO of MT Højgaard Holding, Morten Hansen, or CEO of Enemærke & Petersen, Henrik Mielke, can be contacted on telephone +45 22 70 93 65.

Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board