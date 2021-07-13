checkAd

CGF Plastic Waste Coalition Launches Full Set of "Golden Design Rules" to Tackle Plastic Waste

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.07.2021, 13:34  |  60   |   |   

PARIS, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a common vision of a world where no plastic waste ends up in nature – land or sea – The Consumer Goods Forum's (CGF) Coalition of Action on Plastic Waste today announces the latest critical step made by Coalition members to transform the industry's relationship with plastic packaging. The Coalition's 42 member companies have published the remaining seven "Golden Design Rules", which follows on from the launch of the first two of the series in December 2020. Coalition members are committing to individual rules after identifying and prioritising opportunities in their own packaging portfolios where they can make targeted and valuable impact.

The Consumer Goods Forum Logo

Guided by the vision of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation for a New Plastics Economy, which the CGF endorsed in October 2018, the Coalition is committed to driving progress towards realising a circular economy. To this end, at its launch last year, the Coalition set out its vision of progress embodied in four main priorities: packaging redesign, developing a framework for optimal Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) programmes, encouraging recycling innovation, and piloting new programmes in advanced and transitional markets to increase recycling rates.

Advancing on their first priority, Coalition members have now finalised the complete series of "Golden Design Rules", for the design of plastic packaging, created to accelerate progress towards using less and better plastic. This set of voluntary, independent and time-bound commitments will create significant value for the industry and wider system, and build the necessary momentum for achieving the further design changes required to achieve the targets laid out in the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment.

The latest design rules focus on eliminating unnecessary plastic packaging, by reducing headspace and plastic overwraps, as well as increasing recycling value in various types of plastic, including PET thermoformed packaging, flexible consumer packaging and rigid HDPE and PP.  Business-to-business plastic packaging will also be targeted, with the elimination of all unnecessary packaging that doesn't reach the consumer. The rules also cover the use of clear and accurate on-pack recycling instructions, which will help consumers to ensure that packaging is sorted for the appropriate end-of-life solution.  The first two rules in the series, published in December 2020, focused on increasing the value of PET bottle recycling and removing problematic elements from packaging, such as carbon black, PVC (polyvinyl chloride) and EPS (expanded polystyrene), which complicate the recycling process.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CGF Plastic Waste Coalition Launches Full Set of "Golden Design Rules" to Tackle Plastic Waste PARIS, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - With a common vision of a world where no plastic waste ends up in nature – land or sea – The Consumer Goods Forum's (CGF) Coalition of Action on Plastic Waste today announces the latest critical step made by …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
3M Oral Care Introduces Next-Generation Clear Aligner System
Lucara Signs US$220 Million Senior Debt Facilities for Financing of the Underground Expansion and ...
Valuation in Geriatric Medicines Market to Reach US$ 1142.8 Bn by 2027, Use in Managing Cardiovascular Diseases Spurs Growth: TMR
Enzymatica and STADA extend agreement on ViruProtect to Vietnam
Saudi Ministry of Sports Launches 'Fakhr Program' to Develop Sporting Abilities of People with ...
The 10 Millionth Engine of GWM is Born and another 23 power plans announced
Super Absorbent Polymer Market to grow by 4.9% through 2031 driven by Demand for Personal Hygiene Products: Future Market Insights finds in Latest Survey
Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Market is Predicated to Garner Revenue of $65,750.1 Million by 2028 at a ...
Algolux Closes $18.4 Million Series B Round for Robust Computer Vision
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
DigiPlex to be Acquired by IPI Partners
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares July 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Hadean Join O3DE Project as Founding Members
EQT Private Equity to sell Igenomix to Vitrolife for an enterprise value of EUR 1.25 billion
Invitation to Stora Enso's Q2 results webcast on 21 July 2021
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area