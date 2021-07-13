CGF Plastic Waste Coalition Launches Full Set of "Golden Design Rules" to Tackle Plastic Waste

PARIS, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a common vision of a world where no plastic waste ends up in nature – land or sea – The Consumer Goods Forum's (CGF) Coalition of Action on Plastic Waste today announces the latest critical step made by Coalition members to transform the industry's relationship with plastic packaging. The Coalition's 42 member companies have published the remaining seven "Golden Design Rules", which follows on from the launch of the first two of the series in December 2020. Coalition members are committing to individual rules after identifying and prioritising opportunities in their own packaging portfolios where they can make targeted and valuable impact.

Guided by the vision of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation for a New Plastics Economy, which the CGF endorsed in October 2018, the Coalition is committed to driving progress towards realising a circular economy. To this end, at its launch last year, the Coalition set out its vision of progress embodied in four main priorities: packaging redesign, developing a framework for optimal Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) programmes, encouraging recycling innovation, and piloting new programmes in advanced and transitional markets to increase recycling rates.

Advancing on their first priority, Coalition members have now finalised the complete series of "Golden Design Rules", for the design of plastic packaging, created to accelerate progress towards using less and better plastic. This set of voluntary, independent and time-bound commitments will create significant value for the industry and wider system, and build the necessary momentum for achieving the further design changes required to achieve the targets laid out in the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment.

The latest design rules focus on eliminating unnecessary plastic packaging, by reducing headspace and plastic overwraps, as well as increasing recycling value in various types of plastic, including PET thermoformed packaging, flexible consumer packaging and rigid HDPE and PP. Business-to-business plastic packaging will also be targeted, with the elimination of all unnecessary packaging that doesn't reach the consumer. The rules also cover the use of clear and accurate on-pack recycling instructions, which will help consumers to ensure that packaging is sorted for the appropriate end-of-life solution. The first two rules in the series, published in December 2020, focused on increasing the value of PET bottle recycling and removing problematic elements from packaging, such as carbon black, PVC (polyvinyl chloride) and EPS (expanded polystyrene), which complicate the recycling process.