CSI Launches Digital Loan Marketplace to Optimize Lending Operations, Improve Access and Liquidity

13.07.2021, 13:35  |  31   |   |   

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, announces the launch of CSI Loan Marketplace, a cost-effective digital solution that enables financial institutions to optimize their loan portfolios by accessing a nationwide market of commercial and consumer loans. The new offering connects financial institutions through a centralized platform, enabling them to buy, sell and participate in loan transactions of any type. With CSI Loan Marketplace, banks can overcome inefficient procedures, rebalance their portfolios and optimally align with their target relationship profiles.

“The economic downturn has made it vital for financial institutions to diversify their portfolios and deploy excess liquidity,” said Gio Mastronardi, group president of Enterprise Banking for CSI. “CSI Loan Marketplace allows financial institutions to secure more opportunities, drive efficiency and maximize their earning capacity. We are proud to offer our customers a leading-edge solution that empowers them to better serve their communities and grow their lending network.”

Powered by Community Capital Technology, CSI Loan Marketplace enables financial institutions to pursue lending opportunities that typically cannot be originated due to regulatory and market constraints. The comprehensive solution allows bankers to set customized preferences and automatically identify relevant transaction opportunities without a broker. Preferences can be set by desired criteria, including asset type, size and geography.

With CSI Loan Marketplace, banks can expand their geographic footprint and diversify their assets. The seamless digital loan exchange joins the company’s full suite of digital banking technology that provides a wide range of solutions for financial institutions, including mobile and online banking, web design and hosting and digital payments.

“Financial institutions across the U.S. face ongoing challenges in efficiently managing their balance sheets and liquidity,” said Garrett Smith, Community Capital’s CEO. “The CSI Loan Marketplace provides CSI customers with a more direct, transparent and seamless way to manage their loan portfolios and source new opportunities or partners. We are pleased work with CSI, an organization that shares with us a deep commitment to community financial institutions, as well as passion for delivering high-impact technology solutions.”

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic document distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers, both foreign and domestic. Management believes exceptional service, dynamic solutions and superior results are the foundation of CSI’s reputation and have resulted in the Company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as IDC Financial Insights FinTech 100, Talkin’ Cloud 100 and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers lists. CSI has also been recognized by Aite Group, a leading industry research firm, as providing the “best user experience” in its 2019 AIM Evaluation: The Leading Providers of U.S. Core Banking Systems. In addition, CSI's record of increasing its dividend each year for 49 years has earned it a designation of one of the financial media’s “Dividend Aristocrats.” CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information, visit csiweb.com.

About Community Capital Technology Inc. (“CCT”).

Community Capital is a digital platform for optimizing the management of loan portfolios. CCT’s loan transaction marketplace provides Regional Banks, Community Banks, CUSOs, Credit Unions, and other non-bank originators or credit investors, a simpler, more cost effective and transparent way to buy, sell and/or participate out loans of any type. Member firms are able to efficiently find relevant opportunities or capital partners, actively manage balance sheet risk, and drive returns, resulting in better access to capital for their clients and communities. Visit www.communityct.com to learn more and follow on LinkedIn.




