checkAd

Nextech AR Solutions to Webcast Live at Virtual InvestorConferences.com August 5th, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.07.2021, 13:30  |  28   |   |   

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech'' or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a diversified leading provider of Augmented Reality (“AR”) solutions and services, is pleased to announce that Evan Gappelberg CEO-Founder of Nextech AR will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 5th, 2021. This event will feature favorite venture companies traded on the OTCQB.

DATE: August 5th, 2021

TIME: 9:30 AM ET

REGISTRATION LINK: https://bit.ly/3hUv6XG

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Nextech Highlights:

● On February 19th, 2021, Nextech incorporated a subsidiary in Singapore, NexTech Asia, to establish a presence and pursue business opportunities in Asia. The subsidiary was legally incorporated in Singapore and is 100% owned by Nextech.

● On April 8th, 2021, the Company announced the closing of its $14 million bought deal.

● On May 18th, 2021, Nextech announced its acquisition of a Silicon Valley AI-Powered 3D Model Creation Company called Threedy.ai valued at USD $9.5 million. The deal closed on June 25th, 2021.

● On June 8th, 2021, the Company announced its EdTechX solution is an approved Microsoft co-sell partner.

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

About Nextech AR

Nextech develops and operates augmented reality (“AR”) platforms that transports three-dimensional (“3D”) product visualizations, human holograms and 360° portals to its audiences altering e-commerce, digital advertising, hybrid virtual events (events held in a digital format blended with in-person attendance) and learning and training experiences.

Nextech focuses on developing AR solutions however most of the Company’s revenues are currently derived from three e-Commerce platforms: vacuumcleanermarket.com (“VCM”), infinitepetlife.com (“IPL”) and Trulyfesupplements.com (“TruLyfe”). VCM and product sales of residential vacuums, supplies and parts, and small home appliances sold on Amazon.

About Virtual Investor Conferences

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Forward-looking Statements

The NEO has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified using forward-looking terminology such as, “will be,” “looking forward” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company increasing investors awareness are based on the Company’s estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements of Nextech to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

NexTech AR Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nextech AR Solutions to Webcast Live at Virtual InvestorConferences.com August 5th, 2021 Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech'' or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a diversified leading provider of Augmented Reality (“AR”) solutions and services, is pleased to announce that Evan Gappelberg CEO-Founder of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances
Fortive to Acquire ServiceChannel for Approximately $1.2 Billion and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Square, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results
AMC Theatres Sets Another Post-Reopening Weekend Attendance Record With Approximately 3.2 Million ...
Quidel Receives CE Mark for Savanna Multiplex Molecular Analyzer and Respiratory Viral Panel
Tesla Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast
Nickelodeon Celebrates 25 Years of Groundbreaking Blue’s Clues With Brand-New Original Movie
ChargePoint Launches Secondary Public Offering
Listed Companies Have Less Than Six Years to Align With 1.5°C Warming Target, Inaugural MSCI ...
Titel
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.07.21Nextech AR Solutions Updates Shareholders on Map Dynamics
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21Nextech AR Solutions Lands Multi-Year Contract with one of Fortune’s 2021 World's Most Admired Companies
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.06.21Nextech AR Solutions Closes Acquisition of Threedy.ai, Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.06.21Nextech AR Solutions Acquires 3D AI Modeling for E-commerce Company Threedy.ai, Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.06.21Nextech AR Solutions Announces Limited Early Access to HoloX – Telepresence Creator Platform
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten