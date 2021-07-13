checkAd

ZoomInfo to Acquire Conversation Intelligence Leader Chorus.ai to Enable Insight-Driven Targeting, Coaching, and Decision-Making for Go-to-Market Teams

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced it has agreed to acquire Chorus.ai, a leader in Conversation Intelligence with the industry’s most advanced technology.

More than 20,000 global revenue teams trust ZoomInfo to power their go-to-market motions and drive efficient results. The planned acquisition of Chorus will add a new category of actionable insights to ZoomInfo’s world-class intelligence layer, unlocking workflows and driving engagement informed by conversations. The acquisition expands ZoomInfo’s total addressable market to $70 billion, and is expected to be accretive to growth immediately, generate positive adjusted operating income within 12 months, and be accretive to cash flow in the second half of FY 2022.

Chorus uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to capture and analyze prospect and customer calls, meetings, and emails. It unearths insights that enable revenue teams to listen to previous conversations, learn from them, win business, and repeat these actions across all prospect and customer deals. Without Chorus, sales conversations are a major blind spot for sales leaders, especially given the increasingly digital go-to-market trends.

“ZoomInfo is the only company that can marry a best-in-class data layer with world-class go-to-market applications,” said Henry Schuck, ZoomInfo Founder and CEO. “The acquisition of Chorus will accelerate our vision to deliver a modern go-to-market platform that brings together best-in-class intelligence with comprehensive data management, workflow, and engagement software, empowering companies to effectively execute their revenue-generating strategies. With the largest Conversation Intelligence patent portfolio in the industry, Chorus will advance each aspect of our vision by surfacing a new category of insights, illuminating new workflows, and enabling more targeted engagement at scale.”

The combination of Chorus and ZoomInfo allows customers to make excellent, data-driven decisions through their sales funnel, combining ZoomInfo’s historic top-of-the-funnel strength with insights driven from the middle of the funnel in the customer conversations that Chorus captures.

For example, the combined company will expand visibility into companies’ buying committees by identifying and recommending other key contacts involved in the buying decision or referenced by participants in conversations. As Chorus recognizes meeting invitees and participants and listens for their sentiments, motivations, and concerns, ZoomInfo will further enrich the profile of each member with detailed contact and company intelligence. By integrating keyword trackers from Chorus into ZoomInfo, revenue teams will also be able to create audiences based on insights from conversations, flag deals and renewals that could be in jeopardy, and trigger alerts to address concerns in real time.

