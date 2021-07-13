checkAd

Thryv Continues Award-winning Streak with G2 and Capterra Accolades

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.07.2021, 13:30  |  33   |   |   

Dallas, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the provider of Thryv , the end-to-end customer experience platform for growing small businesses, and Hub by Thryv, the leading platform for emerging franchises, is proud to announce it continues to win industry awards in key categories, as determined by verified software user reviews. 

G2, an online marketplace where software users can discover and review technology, has ranked Thryv a Leader for small businesses for the seventh quarter in a row. Thryv has once again been named an overall Leader among competitors in G2’s Summer 2021 Reports. 

Additional G2 Summer Report 2021 Leadership Awards for Thryv include: 

  • For the second quarter, Small Business users say Thryv is the Easiest to Use.
  • Making it the fourth quarter in a row, Thryv has the Highest User Adoption for Small Business.
  • For three quarters in a row, Thryv was named a Leader for Overall Best Support.
  • Also, for the fourth straight quarter, Thryv Small Business users are Most Likely to Recommend Thryv.
  • For the fifth straight quarter, users say Thryv has the Easiest Set-up among Small Businesses and Overall.
  • Also, for the fifth quarter in a row, Small Business users recognized that Thryv has the Easiest Administrative functionality. 

“I recently joined [Thryv], and they have added a ton of new resources that will not only help me with my business, but I can share this with the small business owners I work with,” said Thryv user and G2 reviewer, Tracy Mueller, CEO of Networking4You, based in Tinley Park, Ill. “I am impressed with the constant communication and the flexibility to explain and help set up on their platform. This has been one of the smartest decisions I have made for my business. I feel productive and organized.” 

Thryv saw significant gains in G2’s Relationship Index for Social Media Management and Marketing Automation, jumping 7 positions in rank in both categories to reach the #6 (out of 73) and #15 (out of 97) positions, respectively. The Relationship Index signifies ease of use, quality of support and the likelihood that the user will recommend Thryv to others. 

“We’re extremely honored that Thryv users have recognized the value we provide, as reflected in these awards that we’ve won every quarter for more than a year, and nearly two years in some categories,” said Ryan Cantor, Thryv’s VP of Product and Marketing. “It goes to show that we’re continuing to provide the software solutions and free support that small businesses need to manage their growing businesses. It’s very important to us that these online marketplaces rely on verified user reviews, their comments about the software and overall satisfaction.” 

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Thryv Continues Award-winning Streak with G2 and Capterra Accolades Dallas, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the provider of Thryv , the end-to-end customer experience platform for growing small businesses, and Hub by Thryv, the leading platform for emerging franchises, is proud …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Introduces Two Innovative Topical Products: CBD Infused Sunscreen Spray and Acai Fragrance Moisturizing Lip Balm
Eldorado Gold Announces Second Quarter 2021 Preliminary Production Results and Conference Call ...
Stardust Solar First Company to Become Authorized SunPower Dealer in Canada
ING to transfer Retail Banking operations, staff and customers in Austria to bank99
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Second-Step Conversion and Subscription ...
Freddie Mac Celebrates Twenty Years of CreditSmart by Launching New Learning Experience
Comment of the fund manager of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and net asset value of the share as of ...
Biogen and Innocare Announce License and Collaboration Agreement For Orelabrutinib, an Innovative ...
Aegis and Vopak joining forces for LPG and chemical storage in India
Sanofi announces Paris 2024 Premium partnership for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris
Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board