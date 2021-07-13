Thryv Continues Award-winning Streak with G2 and Capterra Accolades

G2 , an online marketplace where software users can discover and review technology, has ranked Thryv a Leader for small businesses for the seventh quarter in a row. Thryv has once again been named an overall Leader among competitors in G2’s Summer 2021 Reports.

Dallas, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRY ), the provider of Thryv , the end-to-end customer experience platform for growing small businesses, and Hub by Thryv , the leading platform for emerging franchises, is proud to announce it continues to win industry awards in key categories, as determined by verified software user reviews.

Additional G2 Summer Report 2021 Leadership Awards for Thryv include:

For the second quarter, Small Business users say Thryv is the Easiest to Use.

Making it the fourth quarter in a row, Thryv has the Highest User Adoption for Small Business.

For three quarters in a row, Thryv was named a Leader for Overall Best Support.

Also, for the fourth straight quarter, Thryv Small Business users are Most Likely to Recommend Thryv.

For the fifth straight quarter, users say Thryv has the Easiest Set-up among Small Businesses and Overall.

Also, for the fifth quarter in a row, Small Business users recognized that Thryv has the Easiest Administrative functionality.

“I recently joined [Thryv], and they have added a ton of new resources that will not only help me with my business, but I can share this with the small business owners I work with,” said Thryv user and G2 reviewer, Tracy Mueller, CEO of Networking4You, based in Tinley Park, Ill. “I am impressed with the constant communication and the flexibility to explain and help set up on their platform. This has been one of the smartest decisions I have made for my business. I feel productive and organized.”

Thryv saw significant gains in G2’s Relationship Index for Social Media Management and Marketing Automation, jumping 7 positions in rank in both categories to reach the #6 (out of 73) and #15 (out of 97) positions, respectively. The Relationship Index signifies ease of use, quality of support and the likelihood that the user will recommend Thryv to others.

“We’re extremely honored that Thryv users have recognized the value we provide, as reflected in these awards that we’ve won every quarter for more than a year, and nearly two years in some categories,” said Ryan Cantor, Thryv’s VP of Product and Marketing. “It goes to show that we’re continuing to provide the software solutions and free support that small businesses need to manage their growing businesses. It’s very important to us that these online marketplaces rely on verified user reviews, their comments about the software and overall satisfaction.”