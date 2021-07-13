Genocea Doses First Patient in Phase 1/2a TiTAN Clinical Trial for GEN-011 Neoantigen-Targeted T cell Therapy

“Dosing the first patient with GEN-011 represents an exciting milestone for Genocea and the field of neoantigen-targeted T cell therapy,” said Thomas Davis, M.D., the company’s Chief Medical Officer. “We believe our GEN-011 therapy employs better targeting – using our ATLAS platform to select optimal neoantigen targets that drive anti-tumor immune responses and avoid immunosuppressive Inhibigens - and better T cells, derived from easily accessible peripheral blood as opposed to the tumor itself. We are grateful to the patients eager to participate in our trial, to our investigators, and to our colleagues here at Genocea for their great dedication to improve patients’ outcomes. We look forward to reporting top-line results from this study on a subset of patients late in the fourth quarter of 2021 or the first quarter of 2022.”

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNCA), a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation neoantigen immunotherapies, today announced the dosing of the first patient in its TiTAN study, a Phase 1/2a clinical trial testing its GEN-011 therapy. GEN-011 represents a new category of autologous solid tumor cell therapy: neoantigen-targeted peripheral T cells (“NPTs”).

About GEN-011

GEN-011 is a next-generation solid tumor therapy comprised of NPTs CD4+ and CD8+ which are specific for up to 30 antigens to limit tumor escape. NPTs have minimal bystander, non-tumor-specific cells, and are devoid of Inhibigen-specific cells which may be detrimental to clinical response.

About the GEN-011 TiTAN clinical trial

TiTAN is an open-label, multi-center Phase1/2a trial evaluating safety, tolerability, T cell persistence and proliferation and clinical efficacy. The TiTAN clinical trial is testing two dosing regimens, a repeated lower dose regimen of GEN-011 without lymphodepletion and a single high dose administration of GEN-011 after lymphodepletion. Both groups will receive interleukin-2 after GEN-011 dosing to maximize the tumor-killing potential of the infused cells. Initial data from the TiTAN trial is expected in late Q4 2021 or Q1 2022.

About Genocea Biosciences, Inc.

Genocea’s mission is to identify the right tumor targets to develop life-changing immunotherapies for people suffering from cancer. Our proprietary ATLAS platform can comprehensively profile each patient’s T cell responses to potential targets, or antigens, on that patient’s tumor. ATLAS zeroes in on both antigens that activate anti-tumor T cell responses and inhibitory antigens, Inhibigens, that drive pro-tumor immune responses. We are conducting a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for GEN-011, our investigational adoptive T cell therapy comprising neoantigen-targeted peripheral cells. We continue to monitor patients in our phase 1/2a clinical trial for GEN-009, our investigational neoantigen vaccine. In addition to our clinical programs, we are conducting research in several areas where we believe ATLAS could be a key tool in optimizing antigen selection for therapies across a number of diseases. To learn more, please visit https://www.genocea.com.