36Kr Launches Business Podcast Program on NIO Radio

BEIJING, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 36Kr Holdings Inc. (“36Kr” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, today announced that it has joined hands with NIO, a pioneer in China’s premium electric vehicle market, to launch a business-centric podcast series titled Kr-Intelligence on NIO Radio, an interactive audio community operated by NIO.



Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) is a pioneer and a leading manufacturer of premium smart electric vehicles in China with the mission of shaping a joyful life. NIO Radio is a media channel exclusively for NIO users that runs 24/7. As an audio program focused on business information and knowledge sharing, Kr-Intelligence will be broadcast on the NIO Radio playlist with a spotlight on the latest business trends, presenting users with comprehensive, high-quality, insightful and timely business and financial information through in-depth professional analysis. The successful launch of the audio program is a testament to 36Kr’s ability to deliver a comprehensive array of content to partners, further validating the content strength and brand power of 36Kr’s platform.

As a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, 36Kr publishes numerous insightful analytical reports, timely market updates as well as thought-provoking editorials and commentaries every single day. Additionally, the Company has been expanding its content matrix, integrating text, image, audio, video and live streaming in order to provide customers with tailor-made and professionally produced audio content.

The cooperation between NIO Radio and 36Kr ushers in a new era for car brands and content platforms to build audio content and generate more opportunities for the deep integration of content creation and service capabilities. The Company has been continuously expanding its content ecosystem by collaborating with high-quality brands such as Youku, Xinhuanet and CCTV, among others. The collaboration with NIO Radio is another avenue for the Company’s continued exploration of commercial value in the New Economy field by enriching content formats, co-creating content channels, cultivating high-quality content, and so on.