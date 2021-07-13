checkAd

Inozyme Pharma Announces Appointment of Gayle Gironda as Senior Vice President, Human Resources

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.07.2021, 13:30  |  49   |   |   

BOSTON, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: INZY), a rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of abnormal mineralization, today announced that Gayle Gironda has been appointed as senior vice president of human resources. Ms. Gironda is a human resources leader with more than 20 years of experience in organizational design, talent recruitment, performance culture, planning and leadership development.

“Gayle brings a deep knowledge of life sciences, stemming from her work across large multinational pharmaceutical organizations and small biotech companies, and a passion for supporting people living with rare diseases,” said Axel Bolte, MSc, MBA, co-founder, president and chief executive officer of Inozyme Pharma. “We are thrilled to welcome her to the team as we prepare to transition to a clinical-stage company with a commensurate expansion of our operational capabilities and growing talent pool. Gayle’s experience will be essential as we position Inozyme for a new working environment while continuing to build our culture, which is focused on our patient communities and guides our mission of delivering first-in-class treatments for rare diseases without approved medicines.”

Most recently, Ms. Gironda served as vice president, human resources, global hematology and global market access at Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), playing a key role in integrating the Hematology Business Unit as part of the company’s acquisition of Celgene. Additionally, she supported the Global Market Access, Pricing and Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) teams through post-acquisition strategy, organizational design and talent alignment.

Before joining Celgene in 2018 as vice president, human resources, global franchises, Ms. Gironda was executive director, HR, commercial operations at Alexion Pharmaceuticals. Her previous experience also includes leadership roles in human resources and operations for small-to-mid-sized companies such as Watson/Actavis, Jerini Ophthalmic, Inc. and Eyetech Pharmaceuticals.

“Inozyme’s leadership is committed to a collaborative and inclusive culture in which the entire team is deeply connected to the goal of treating patients with rare diseases,” Ms. Gironda said. “I’m proud to join the company during such a critical time and look forward to playing a role in its continued growth.”

About Inozyme Pharma
Inozyme Pharma (Nasdaq: INZY) is a rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases of abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton. Through our in-depth understanding of the biological pathways involved in mineralization, we are pursuing the development of therapeutics to address the underlying causes of these debilitating diseases. It is well established that two genes, ENPP1 and ABCC6, play key roles in a critical mineralization pathway and that defects in these genes lead to abnormal mineralization. We are initially focused on developing a novel therapy to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 Deficiencies.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Inozyme Pharma Announces Appointment of Gayle Gironda as Senior Vice President, Human Resources BOSTON, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: INZY), a rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of abnormal mineralization, today announced that Gayle Gironda has been …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Introduces Two Innovative Topical Products: CBD Infused Sunscreen Spray and Acai Fragrance Moisturizing Lip Balm
Eldorado Gold Announces Second Quarter 2021 Preliminary Production Results and Conference Call ...
Stardust Solar First Company to Become Authorized SunPower Dealer in Canada
ING to transfer Retail Banking operations, staff and customers in Austria to bank99
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Second-Step Conversion and Subscription ...
Freddie Mac Celebrates Twenty Years of CreditSmart by Launching New Learning Experience
Comment of the fund manager of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and net asset value of the share as of ...
Biogen and Innocare Announce License and Collaboration Agreement For Orelabrutinib, an Innovative ...
Aegis and Vopak joining forces for LPG and chemical storage in India
Sanofi announces Paris 2024 Premium partnership for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris
Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board