Inozyme Pharma Announces Appointment of Gayle Gironda as Senior Vice President, Human Resources

“Gayle brings a deep knowledge of life sciences, stemming from her work across large multinational pharmaceutical organizations and small biotech companies, and a passion for supporting people living with rare diseases,” said Axel Bolte, MSc, MBA, co-founder, president and chief executive officer of Inozyme Pharma. “We are thrilled to welcome her to the team as we prepare to transition to a clinical-stage company with a commensurate expansion of our operational capabilities and growing talent pool. Gayle’s experience will be essential as we position Inozyme for a new working environment while continuing to build our culture, which is focused on our patient communities and guides our mission of delivering first-in-class treatments for rare diseases without approved medicines.”

BOSTON, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: INZY), a rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of abnormal mineralization, today announced that Gayle Gironda has been appointed as senior vice president of human resources. Ms. Gironda is a human resources leader with more than 20 years of experience in organizational design, talent recruitment, performance culture, planning and leadership development.

Most recently, Ms. Gironda served as vice president, human resources, global hematology and global market access at Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), playing a key role in integrating the Hematology Business Unit as part of the company’s acquisition of Celgene. Additionally, she supported the Global Market Access, Pricing and Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) teams through post-acquisition strategy, organizational design and talent alignment.

Before joining Celgene in 2018 as vice president, human resources, global franchises, Ms. Gironda was executive director, HR, commercial operations at Alexion Pharmaceuticals. Her previous experience also includes leadership roles in human resources and operations for small-to-mid-sized companies such as Watson/Actavis, Jerini Ophthalmic, Inc. and Eyetech Pharmaceuticals.

“Inozyme’s leadership is committed to a collaborative and inclusive culture in which the entire team is deeply connected to the goal of treating patients with rare diseases,” Ms. Gironda said. “I’m proud to join the company during such a critical time and look forward to playing a role in its continued growth.”

Inozyme Pharma (Nasdaq: INZY) is a rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases of abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton. Through our in-depth understanding of the biological pathways involved in mineralization, we are pursuing the development of therapeutics to address the underlying causes of these debilitating diseases. It is well established that two genes, ENPP1 and ABCC6, play key roles in a critical mineralization pathway and that defects in these genes lead to abnormal mineralization. We are initially focused on developing a novel therapy to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 Deficiencies.