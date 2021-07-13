checkAd

Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Publication of Long-term Efficacy and Safety Results for KEVEYIS (dichlorphenamide) for the Treatment of Primary Periodic Paralysis in Muscle & Nerve

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.07.2021, 13:30  |  42   |   |   

~ Study Confirms Long-Term Treatment with KEVEYIS is Safe and Effective for Chronic Use ~

~ Analyses Provide Potentially Useful Information to Help Guide Clinician Patient Counseling & Management When Starting Treatment with KEVEYIS ~

DUBLIN, Ireland and TREVOSE, Pa., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strongbridge Biopharma plc, (Nasdaq: SBBP), a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced that post hoc analyses from a one year open-label study evaluating daily use of KEVEYIS (dichlorphenamide) for the treatment of Primary Periodic Paralysis (PPP) following a nine-week randomized, controlled study were published in the peer-reviewed journal, Muscle & Nerve. The results confirmed that long-term treatment with KEVEYIS is safe and effective for chronic use.

“The published results from the post hoc analyses of the HYPHOP study extend the positive findings from the original KEVEYIS (dichlorphenamide) HYPHOP study by demonstrating that efficacy was maintained over the entire 61-week study with no evidence of waning over time,” said Fredric Cohen, M.D., chief medical officer of Strongbridge Biopharma. “Moreover, there was evidence of further reduction in median weekly attacks among continuous KEVEYIS users to nearly none by the end of the study, and patients who were switched from placebo to open-label KEVEYIS after week nine had reduced attack rates that were similar in frequency at the end of the study to those who had been continuously treated with KEVEYIS over the entire study. Collectively, these results reinforce the utility of KEVEYIS as an effective option in treating PPP, a life-long rare, hereditary skeletal muscle disorder that leads to debilitating attacks of muscle weakness.”

The open label extension results of HYPHOP add to previously reported results from the short-term randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase of the study, with hyperkalemic and hypokalemic PPP sub-studies, which demonstrated the effectiveness of KEVEYIS to prevent attacks of muscle weakness.

Adverse event analyses indicated no new safety signals during the final 52 weeks of the study versus the first nine weeks, with the common adverse events of paresthesia and cognition impairment, reported at lower frequencies during the extension as compared with the first 9 weeks. Clinicians can advise patients starting KEVEYIS that most patients who had one of these events initially reported it within the first month of treatment. Temporary dose reduction appeared to be a reasonable approach to manage bothersome paresthesia or cognition-related AEs, as patients with these AEs who were managed with dosage reduction often had subsequent symptom resolution.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Publication of Long-term Efficacy and Safety Results for KEVEYIS (dichlorphenamide) for the Treatment of Primary Periodic Paralysis in Muscle & Nerve ~ Study Confirms Long-Term Treatment with KEVEYIS is Safe and Effective for Chronic Use ~ ~ Analyses Provide Potentially Useful Information to Help Guide Clinician Patient Counseling & Management When Starting Treatment with KEVEYIS ~ DUBLIN, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Introduces Two Innovative Topical Products: CBD Infused Sunscreen Spray and Acai Fragrance Moisturizing Lip Balm
Eldorado Gold Announces Second Quarter 2021 Preliminary Production Results and Conference Call ...
Stardust Solar First Company to Become Authorized SunPower Dealer in Canada
ING to transfer Retail Banking operations, staff and customers in Austria to bank99
Comment of the fund manager of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and net asset value of the share as of ...
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Second-Step Conversion and Subscription ...
Biogen and Innocare Announce License and Collaboration Agreement For Orelabrutinib, an Innovative ...
Aegis and Vopak joining forces for LPG and chemical storage in India
Freddie Mac Celebrates Twenty Years of CreditSmart by Launching New Learning Experience
Sanofi announces Paris 2024 Premium partnership for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris
Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board