Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Launch of Mindleap Version 2.0

DENVER, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group (NEO: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) (“Mydecine” or the “Company’), an emerging biopharma and life sciences company committed to the research, development, and acceptance of alternative nature-sourced medicine for mainstream use is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Mindleap Health (“Mindleap”), is launching the 2.0 version of its virtual health platform on July 30, 2021 (see Mindleap.com) , which provides the infrastructure to support the conscious and trustworthy adoption of psychedelics into the broader categories of mental health and inner wellness.

“We are providing a platform that can help transform the lives of millions of people,” said Mindleap Interim CEO & Technical Director William Cook. “Our aim is to bring conscious and trustworthy support for people on their daily mental-health journey while also supporting life-changing healing experiences.”

Mindleap is designed to support users via a number of complementary features, including a media library that contains guided meditations, sound journeys, and educational content about inner wellness and psychedelic medicines. Mindleap’s media content is developed in partnership with world-class researchers and practitioners who study and practice various aspects of psychedelic medicines and treatments, mental health, and neuroscience. Some of the guests featured on Mindleap 2.0 content include leading researchers such as David Erritzoe, MD, Ph.D. from Imperial College of London, John Cline, Ph.D. from Yale, as well as Gregory Wells, PhD, and Marcela Ot’alora G. from MAPS.

Mindleap 2.0 also features a focus on the community that allows users to get to know and learn from mental health specialists via media and written posts. Once users are ready, they can schedule and attend encrypted video support sessions via the platform and receive guidance from psychedelic integration or inner wellness specialists. Users can monitor and log various aspects of their inner wellness via the updated private health journal. Additionally, they have the option to temporarily share their health journal with a specialist during a private video support call, to help specialists develop a better understanding of how they’re doing.