checkAd

Vision Marine Technologies Partners with Shaun Torrente, 2018 & 2019 F1 World Champion to Pilot the Hellkats 32’ “Fulgura I” Sport Widebody Catamaran

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.07.2021, 13:30  |  54   |   |   

Equipped with Vision Marine’s Proprietary Powertrain Technology, E-Motion

MONTREAL, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: VMAR) (“Vision Marine” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer in the electric recreational boating industry serving both OEMs and consumers, is pleased to announce today that the Company will partner with Shaun Torrente of Shaun Torrente Racing to pilot the Hellkats 32’ Super-Sport Widebody Catamaran, equipped with a twin application of Vision Marine’s groundbreaking E-Motion powertrain system.

Shaun Torrente is an integral part of our plan to achieve the world’s fastest electric boat, powered by E-Motion, the world’s most powerful electric outboard. Mr. Torrente will apply his experience as a multi-series World Powerboat Champion and manufacturer of marine components, to work jointly with Vision Marine and HellKats Powerboats to design the lower unit section of the engine, in addition to assisting with rigging, fabrication, and setup of the boat in order to shatter the world speed record. Mr. Torrente will pilot the Hellkats 32’ widebody boat for the world speed record attempt. Mr. Torrente’s knowledge and expertise in racing, custom fabrication and machining capabilities make him an invaluable asset in the research and development of the world’s fastest electric powered catamarans. 

Mr. Torrente’s racing career began in the United States when he was 15 years of age, going on to become an SST-120 (F2) World Champion twice in 2002 and 2003, before moving up and winning the North American F1 Championship three times. Mr. Torrente’s first full Formula 1 Powerboat World Championship season was in 2011, with Team Qatar. From 52 starts, Mr. Torrente finished on the podium fourteen times, winning nine races, and qualifying for pole position nine times.

The Florida native finished runner up in the world title competition in 2013 and 2016, and on two occasions placed third overall. After three terms with Qatar, he joined the Victory Team at the Grand Prix of France in 2015, before moving to Team Abu Dhabi at the end of 2017.

In 2018, Mr. Torrente was crowned Formula 1 Powerboat World Champion, winning the title, and repeating that success the following year with Team Abu Dhabi. Additionally, Mr. Torrente throttled the Team Abu Dhabi XCAT offshore race boat in 2018, winning the 2018 XCAT World Powerboat Championship, making him the only racer to win both major UIM world powerboat championships titles in the same year. 

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vision Marine Technologies Partners with Shaun Torrente, 2018 & 2019 F1 World Champion to Pilot the Hellkats 32’ “Fulgura I” Sport Widebody Catamaran Equipped with Vision Marine’s Proprietary Powertrain Technology, E-MotionMONTREAL, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: VMAR) (“Vision Marine” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer in the electric …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Introduces Two Innovative Topical Products: CBD Infused Sunscreen Spray and Acai Fragrance Moisturizing Lip Balm
Eldorado Gold Announces Second Quarter 2021 Preliminary Production Results and Conference Call ...
Stardust Solar First Company to Become Authorized SunPower Dealer in Canada
ING to transfer Retail Banking operations, staff and customers in Austria to bank99
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Second-Step Conversion and Subscription ...
Freddie Mac Celebrates Twenty Years of CreditSmart by Launching New Learning Experience
Comment of the fund manager of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and net asset value of the share as of ...
Biogen and Innocare Announce License and Collaboration Agreement For Orelabrutinib, an Innovative ...
Aegis and Vopak joining forces for LPG and chemical storage in India
GSI Technology to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results on July 29, 2021
Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board