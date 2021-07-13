Achiko Working Towards a Solution for Frequent Global Mass COVID-19 Testing

ZURICH, Switzerland, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achiko AG (SWX:ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) (“Achiko”, the “Company”), a global healthtech company currently developing technologies that seek to deliver rapid, affordable diagnostic testing for Covid-19 and a range of other pathogenic diseases and therapeutic indications was represented by its President Dr. Morris S. Berrie in a recent article published by HealthEuropa.eu , an online health publication committed to highlighting the latest trends and developments in health and healthcare from across Europe and beyond.

The Health Europa article can be read in its entirety by visiting:

https://www.healtheuropa.eu/a-solution-for-frequent-mass-covid-19-test ...

Achiko believes AptameX, its fast, accurate, low-cost diagnostic test for the COVID-19 virus has a real opportunity to affect global change and particularly at a low-price point by providing a COVID-19 test that is:

Typically, more accurate than lateral flow tests (and much easier to use, which will improve both take-up and compliance);

Typically, lower cost than PCR tests; and

Practically limitless in capacity, as it is based on synthetic DNA



In the article, Dr. Berrie expresses, “Achiko feels strongly that the need to bring back confidence, to open businesses and allow people to go about their day-to-day lives is of critical importance; to do that, we need accurate testing that meets not only WHO standards but importantly those of the likes of the FDA and EMA. To that end, the Achiko team has been working around the clock to produce a reliable diagnostic test that helps contain the spread of the novel COVID-19, in order that we help improve the livelihood and socio-economic impact of populations severely impacted by this deadly disease. We are excited at the impact we can have, not least in those parts of the world that are most in need.”

Steven Goh, Chief Executive Officer of Achiko was also quoted: “We feel it is important that society moves away from reactive testing, not least because the actual infectious stage of viral infections is often asymptomatic. At Achiko, we advocate moving towards proactive testing integrated into your daily routine and one that is wholly unobtrusive. It is our belief that alongside vaccination, regular testing will be required to see employees return to work with alacrity. Equally, travel will only be permitted with requisite proof of a negative COVID-19 test. The AptameX test is non-invasive and ergo that means that this additional layer of protection against the spread of the disease does not have to be intrusive.”

Achiko creates and develops new innovations in healthcare technology through its biotechnology division, AptameX, and its sister digital mobile health technology division, Teman Sehat. The Company has created a unique telehealth capability that provides user-friendly diagnostic testing integrated with a digital passport solution for the management of Covid-19.

AptameX comprises of DNA aptamer-based technology that is cost-effective, chemically synthesised and widely applicable to the evolving diagnostic field of healthcare. Together with the digital mobile health app Teman Sehat, Achiko is developing potential technologies that seek to deliver rapid, affordable diagnostic testing for a range of pathogenic diseases and therapeutic indications. The AptameX technology is licensed from Regenacellx.sl and Achiko has exclusive commercialisation rights.

Headquartered in Zurich, Achiko has offices in Hong Kong, Jakarta, Seoul and Singapore.

