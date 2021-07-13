Goldman Sachs Q2 Earnings 50% Higher Than Consensus Estimates
- (PLX AI) – Goldman Sachs Q2 revenue USD 15,390 million vs. estimate USD 12,200 million.
- Q2 net income USD 5,490 million vs. estimate USD 3,440 million
- Q2 EPS USD 15.02 vs. estimate USD 9.98
- Strong overall firm performance continued in the second quarter as results reflected the second highest quarterly net revenues
- Annualized return on average common shareholders’ equity (ROE)1 was 23.7% for the second quarter of 2021 and 27.3% for the first half of 2021
- Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders’ equity (ROTE)1 was 25.1% for the second quarter of 2021 and 28.9% for the first half of 2021
