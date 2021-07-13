checkAd

Goldman Sachs Q2 Earnings 50% Higher Than Consensus Estimates

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Goldman Sachs Q2 revenue USD 15,390 million vs. estimate USD 12,200 million.Q2 net income USD 5,490 million vs. estimate USD 3,440 millionQ2 EPS USD 15.02 vs. estimate USD 9.98Strong overall firm performance continued in the second …

  • (PLX AI) – Goldman Sachs Q2 revenue USD 15,390 million vs. estimate USD 12,200 million.
  • Q2 net income USD 5,490 million vs. estimate USD 3,440 million
  • Q2 EPS USD 15.02 vs. estimate USD 9.98
  • Strong overall firm performance continued in the second quarter as results reflected the second highest quarterly net revenues
  • Annualized return on average common shareholders’ equity (ROE)1 was 23.7% for the second quarter of 2021 and 27.3% for the first half of 2021
  • Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders’ equity (ROTE)1 was 25.1% for the second quarter of 2021 and 28.9% for the first half of 2021
