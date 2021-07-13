Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Goldman Sachs Q2 Earnings 50% Higher Than Consensus Estimates (PLX AI) – Goldman Sachs Q2 revenue USD 15,390 million vs. estimate USD 12,200 million.Q2 net income USD 5,490 million vs. estimate USD 3,440 millionQ2 EPS USD 15.02 vs. estimate USD 9.98Strong overall firm performance continued in the second …



