Binovi Announces Board and Management Changes

Autor: Accesswire
Focus shifting from technology development to commercial growth and revenue generation

COMPANY ALSO PROVIDES UPDATE ON DEFAULT ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO NATIONAL POLICY 12-203 - MANAGEMENT CEASE TRADE ORDERS

Focus shifting from technology development to commercial growth and revenue generation

Board now majority independent with renewed governance mandate

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Binovi Technologies Corp., (Binovi) (TSX-V:VISN | OTCQB: BNVIF) today announced that, effective immediately, Ms. Tania Archer has been appointed as Interim CEO of the Company, succeeding Mr. Cegielski who stepped down from his positions as CEO and board member. Mr. Cegielski has agreed to stay involved with the Company as an advisor to ensure a smooth transition period. Additionally, Mr. Sam Mithani, CTO, has stepped down from his position as Board member. Dr. Jason Dyck, currently on the Company's scientific advisory board and Ms. Archer have been appointed to the Company's board.

Terry Booth, Chairman of the Board, commented, 'Since inception, Adam and Sam have worked hard to develop an integrated technology portfolio to put Binovi on pole position in the burgeoning vision therapy space. With this herculean effort behind us and the Company's solutions gaining significant traction across their target markets, it was felt that a leadership change was required to guide Binovi as it expands its commercial operations. Tania, who has been with the company for a little over two years now, has proven herself as an exceptional talent in terms of sales, marketing, operational leadership, and we are very pleased she has agreed to take on the role as Interim CEO. The board will now initiate the process towards appointing a permanent CEO, as well as implement certain changes we consider as key to strengthen our governance.'

Ms. Archer currently appointed of Interim CEO, also holds the appointment of Interim COO, managing the day-to-day, operations of Binovi, including Global Marketing and Strategic Partnership oversight. Archer joined the company in 2019. Before that, she has held leadership roles within the Archer Investment Group, Waddell and Reed, SwimEx and CBS Outdoor, in which she was integral in the activation of initiatives designed to drive growth. Tania's contributions to Binovi have resulted in a more than doubling of Q3 2020 revenues , as well as the continued growth into Q4 despite the significant impact from pandemic-related issues. Ms. Archer has secured partnerships with the Dallas Stars (NHL), Sporting Kanas City (MLS), KU Jayhawks Football (NCAA), Eli Wilson Goaltending (Hockey), Oklahoma State Baseball (NCAA) and the Babe Ruth League on Binovi's behalf. Ms. Archer is an Athlete Alumni of the University of Alabama, Canadian Olympic Team Trialist and Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal Recipient.

Binovi Announces Board and Management Changes COMPANY ALSO PROVIDES UPDATE ON DEFAULT ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO NATIONAL POLICY 12-203 - MANAGEMENT CEASE TRADE ORDERSFocus shifting from technology development to commercial growth and revenue generationBoard now majority independent with renewed …

