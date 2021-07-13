Mount Logan Capital Inc. Announces Strategic Minority Investment in Canadian Private Credit Manager

All amounts are stated in United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated.



TORONTO, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Logan Capital Inc. (NEO: MLC) (“Mount Logan” or the “Company”) today announced that it has acquired a minority stake in Crown Private Credit Partners Inc. (“CPCP”), a Canadian alternative corporate financing business that was partially divested from Crown Capital Partners Inc. (“CCPI”). In addition to CCPI, other minority shareholders of CPCP include Canadian Western Bank (“CWB”), Concentra Bank (“Concentra”), and the management team of CPCP.

CPCP has assumed management of CCPI’s flagship private debt fund, Crown Capital Partner Funding L.P. (the “Fund”), which is in the realization stage of its investing lifecycle. As of June 30, 2021, the Fund had a net asset value of approximately C$190 million and has generated gross returns since inception of approximately 15%. CPCP will deploy capital on behalf of its shareholders as well as raise new third-party funds focused on lending to successful mid-market Canadian enterprises. CPCP will serve as a strategic partner for Mount Logan to expand the Company’s reach in the growing Canadian private credit market.