Mount Logan Capital Inc. Announces Strategic Minority Investment in Canadian Private Credit Manager
All amounts are stated in United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated.
TORONTO, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Logan Capital Inc. (NEO: MLC) (“Mount Logan” or the “Company”) today announced that it has acquired a minority stake in Crown Private Credit Partners Inc. (“CPCP”), a Canadian alternative corporate financing business that was partially divested from Crown Capital Partners Inc. (“CCPI”). In addition to CCPI, other minority shareholders of CPCP include Canadian Western Bank (“CWB”), Concentra Bank (“Concentra”), and the management team of CPCP.
CPCP has assumed management of CCPI’s flagship private debt fund, Crown Capital Partner Funding L.P. (the “Fund”), which is in the realization stage of its investing lifecycle. As of June 30, 2021, the Fund had a net asset value of approximately C$190 million and has generated gross returns since inception of approximately 15%. CPCP will deploy capital on behalf of its shareholders as well as raise new third-party funds focused on lending to successful mid-market Canadian enterprises. CPCP will serve as a strategic partner for Mount Logan to expand the Company’s reach in the growing Canadian private credit market.
Management of CPCP will include Chris Johnson as Managing Director and Chair of the Board of Directors and Brent Hughes and Tim Oldfield as Managing Directors. Mr. Hughes and Mr. Oldfield will fully transition from CCPI to CPCP while Mr. Johnson will continue as the President and CEO of CCPI.
Ted Goldthorpe, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Mount Logan, noted, “We are pleased to complete our transaction with CPCP and look forward to working with other shareholders and management to grow the platform and co-develop new attractive investment opportunities for Canadian investors. CPCP’s focus on the Canadian mid-market is highly complementary with Mount Logan’s business. Lastly, we are excited to be partnered alongside two leading chartered banks, CWB and Concentra, and we look forward to supporting CPCP’s leading management team to continue to build on its existing strong track record in Canadian private credit.”
About Mount Logan Capital Inc.
Mount Logan Capital Inc. is an alternative asset management company that is focused on public and private debt securities in the North American market. The Company actively sources, evaluates, underwrites, manages, monitors and primarily invests in loans, debt securities, and other credit-oriented instruments that present attractive risk-adjusted returns and present low risk of principal impairment through the credit cycle.
0 Kommentare