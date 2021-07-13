checkAd

IM Cannabis Provides Business, Legal and Regulatory Update

Autor: Accesswire
13.07.2021, 13:55  |  51   |   |   

  • IMC subsidiary, Adjupharm, to expand German product portfolio with unique strains via supply agreements with The Green Organic Dutchman and Natural MedCo
  • German Brand Institute awards IMC with the "German Brand Award 2021" for the Company's successful market launch campaign
  • Israeli Ministerial Committee on Legislative Affairs approves bill for legalization of CBD and decriminalization of cannabis consumers on July 11th

TORONTO, ON, BAD OLDESLOE, GERMANY, and GLIL YAM, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / IM Cannabis Corp. ("IMC" or the "Company") (CSE:IMCC) (NASDAQ:IMCC), a multi-country operator ("MCO") in the medical and adult-use recreational cannabis sector with operations in Israel, Germany and Canada, is pleased to provide a business, legal and regulatory update on its operations in Germany and Israel.

Update on Operations in Germany

The Company's EU GMP-certified German subsidiary, Adjupharm GmbH ("Adjupharm"), has entered into two new medical cannabis supply agreements that will broaden its product portfolio and provide a greater base from which to distribute medical cannabis across the EU.

Details on Adjupharm's two new supply agreements are as follows:

  • The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. ("TGOD"): During the initial two-year term of this supply agreement (the "TGOD Agreement"), Adjupharm will add TGOD's organic strains to Adjupharm's portfolio, ordering a minimum of 300 kg in the first year and a 400 kg minimum in the second year, subject to appropriate regulatory approvals. Under the TGOD Agreement, TGOD will supply medical cannabis for an Adjupharm-exclusive strain to be launched in Germany later this year.
  • Natural MedCo Ltd. ("NMC"): During the initial three-year term of this agreement (the "NMC Agreement" and together with the TGOD Agreement, the "Supply Agreements"), Adjupharm will order up to 660 kg of NMC's EU-GMP)-certified medical cannabis strains. These strains will be new offerings in the German market. Adjupharm has an option under the NMC Agreement to increase the quantity of medical cannabis to be supplied and to include additional strains. Adjupharm expects the NMC products delivered under the NMC Agreement to launch in Germany in the second half of 2021.

Adjupharm has binding sales agreements with distribution partners, reaching over 6,000 pharmacies, to support its growing product portfolio for the German market and positioning it as one of the only German distributors with a curated product portfolio of premium, high-THC, high-CBD and balanced strains, some of which are exclusive. All strains adhere to stringent pharmaceutical standards for import into Germany.

Disclaimer

