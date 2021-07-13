checkAd

Nascent Biotech and Manhattan BioSolutions Announce Promising Prelim/Preclinical Results in BCG-Based COVID-19 Vaccine Research Collaboration

Autor: Accesswire
13.07.2021, 14:00  |  46   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:NBIO) ("Nascent Biotech", "Nascent", or the "Company"), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome difficult-to-treat cancers and viral infections, …

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:NBIO) ("Nascent Biotech", "Nascent", or the "Company"), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome difficult-to-treat cancers and viral infections, and its collaboration partner, Manhattan BioSolutions (together, the "Partners"), are pleased to announce promising new preliminary preclinical results for the COVID-19 vaccine candidate now progressing under joint development by the Partners.

Under a research collaboration agreement signed in 2020, Nascent Biotech and Manhattan BioSolutions partnered to discover and develop a safe and affordable COVID-19 vaccination platform based on modifying licensed BCG vaccine technology originally developed for Tuberculosis ("TB"), but with broader utility in protecting against infection from other types of viruses, some of which may have the potential to cause major outbreaks in humans. The vaccine candidate currently in development is based on genetically engineered BCG bacteria, which have been modified by the addition of SARS-CoV-2 protein fragments. Next-generation vaccine candidates, each representing a different combination of a receptor binding domain ("RBD") fragment of a spike protein ("S") and a conserved nucleocapsid ("N") antigen, have been successfully constructed and validated for the expression of viral protein fragments in the BCG bacteria.

In a preclinical murine model, a single subcutaneous immunization of synthetic BCG-S generated cellular immune responses in BALB/c mice. T-cells from splenocytes isolated from BCG-S-immunized mice showed statistically significant antigen-specific IFN‐γ secretion, according to direct Enzyme-Linked ImmunoSpot ("ELISpot") T-cell analysis.

Based on this promising preliminary data, additional experiments are underway to better understand protective efficacy and other characteristics of the related immune response that follows immunization with the most promising BCG-vectored vaccine candidate demonstrated in mouse models.

Dr. Boris Shor, CEO of Manhattan BioSolutions, commented: "We successfully generated a versatile ‘plug-and-play' BCG system that allows the expression of a large set of rationally selected SARS-CoV-2 polypeptide fragments previously identified to be immunogenic in a substantial study population. Current vaccine efforts are primarily focused on generation of humoral responses to vaccines. Our BCG-vectored vaccine candidates are designed to generate safe T-cell immunity against SARS-CoV-2, and these initial results are highly encouraging."

Seite 1 von 3


Nascent Biotech Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nascent Biotech and Manhattan BioSolutions Announce Promising Prelim/Preclinical Results in BCG-Based COVID-19 Vaccine Research Collaboration SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:NBIO) ("Nascent Biotech", "Nascent", or the "Company"), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome difficult-to-treat cancers and viral infections, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CEN Biotech Inc. Announces Planned Strategic Expansion of Business and Closing of Clear Com Media ...
Petroteq Announces Equity and Debt Financings, Including Investment by CEO
Rockland Resources Pauses Exploration at Cole Gold Mines Project, Red Lake, Ontario Due to Forest ...
Fort St. James Begins 2021 Exploration Program at Porcupine Base Metal - Precious Metal - REE ...
Midatech Pharma PLC Announces Appointment of Chief Scientific Officer
Digatrade Acquires Exclusive 5-Year Technology Licencing Agreement for the United Kingdom From ...
Quantum Energy Inc (QEGY) Announces Municipal Bond Approval and Update on Private Placement and ...
ClassWorx Announces Interview with ADM Endeavors (OTC ADMQ) Chairman and CEO Marc Johnson, Now Live ...
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (TPZ) Declares Monthly Distribution and Ecofin ...
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Announces Monthly Distribution and ...
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
GABY Inc. Further Strengthens its Board of Directors with the Appointment of Loreto Grimaldi
BOTS INC Advances Tokenomics of Its Premier Cryptocurrency in the Emerging Decentralized Finance ...
Educational Paper on Rethinking Cybersecurity in a Quantum World
IotaComm Announces New Independent Board of Directors
Calyxt Announces Expansion of Hemp Breeding Platform with Seedless Hemp Innovation
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.06.21Marble Arch Research Publishes Analyst Research Report on Nascent Biotech
Accesswire | Analysen