Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. Updates Progress on Automotive and VR Projects

DRAPER, UT / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:FLXT) is pleased to provide an update on market developments as it relates to adoption of its' Bend Sensor® technology with various products. Clark Mower, Flexpoint President stated, 'We are seeing significant opportunities with both existing and new customers as the business world reemerges from the hibernation brought on by the COVID 19 Pandemic. Flexpoint is experiencing a resurgence in orders from long term partners as both the volume and frequency of orders has increased, as well as having success in building new relationships and developing new partners. The Bend Sensor® is rapidly regaining momentum which was halted by the pandemic and is diversifying potential applications and receiving meaningful orders worldwide. We anticipate the momentum continuing with additional purchase orders in the second half of this year."

AUTOMOTIVE -

We are continuing to work closely with a Fortune 50 automotive company on the integration of a system utilizing Flexpoint's patented Bend Sensor® technology which was included in a patent issued to the major automotive manufacturer. By utilizing Flexpoint's technology, this manufacturer, along with Flexpoint, has created an innovative application for automobiles and trucks which allows them to optimize the ride quality of the vehicle. Flexpoint is actively working with the manufacturer on implementation of this new technology in vehicles.

Additionally, we have seen significant market interest and the recent adoption of a variety of sensor applications including the Flexpoint seat occupancy sensor and the companies' more sophisticated, Occupant Classification System (OCS), along with integration of the Impact Detection System. We are currently working with both North American and foreign automotive manufacturers on these systems. These companies include Fortune 50 automotive manufacturers as well as new, well financed companies in the EV and Autonomous Driving vehicle market spaces. We look forward to announcing production agreements with our partners and their anticipated production schedules. We are also working on formalizing an arrangement with a large after-market seller for seat products.