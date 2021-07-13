checkAd

TiVo Signs Deal to Provide Horizon Media TV Viewership Data

TiVo, the company that brings entertainment together and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) (“Xperi”), today announced that it has entered into a licensing agreement with Horizon Media, the largest U.S. media agency according to AdAge Data Center 2021, to access TiVo’s TV viewership data. TiVo’s data provides a foundational ingredient to Horizon’s data stack to support client investments, driving improved outcomes in cross-platform media planning, buying, digital retargeting, and measurement. Horizon Media is the leading media agency taking steps to integrate TiVo’s raw data into strategic client initiatives at both the content and commercial levels.

As agencies are experiencing increased demand for data-informed solutions, this partnership helps Horizon support the delivery and measurement of advertising impressions to targeted audiences across platforms. TiVo’s TV viewership data provides Horizon with a representative sample of linear TV data to drive improved client outcomes for the billions of advertising investment dollars within the Horizon client brands. This partnership also expands the scale and U.S. representation of Horizon’s current TV data stack.

The agreement enables Horizon and its affiliates, Canvas Worldwide, LLC; Horizon Big, LLC; Horizon Media Limited Partnership (Canada affiliate); Night Market Horizons, LLC; horizon next; and 305 Worldwide, LLC, to leverage the power of TiVo’s TV viewership data.

"Horizon is gaining access to TiVo’s linear TV viewership data to power the execution and performance measurement of clients' media plans, with enhanced precision,” said Fariba Zamaniyan, vice president, Data and Monetization, Xperi. “We are excited to embark upon this partnership with Horizon Media and its affiliates to strengthen its data-driven solutions.”

“As the industry faces new challenges that accompany increased demand for viewership data, this agreement with TiVo will help us to maintain our position as an innovative marketing and advertising leader,” said Laura McElhinney, Horizon Media’s Chief Data Officer.

TiVo’s TV viewership data provides high-quality linear data of Live and Time-Shifted usage across the U.S., and allows customers to measure their campaign activity, optimize data science solutions, and power media planning and buying across media platforms. For more information about TiVo’s advanced data, unique inventory and audience insights, visit https://business.tivo.com/products-solutions/data-and-advertising.

About TiVo

TiVo brings entertainment together, making it easy to find, watch and enjoy. We serve up the best movies, shows and videos from across live TV, on-demand, streaming services and countless apps, helping people to watch on their terms. For studios, networks and advertisers, TiVo delivers a passionate group of watchers to increase viewership and engagement across all screens. In June 2020, TiVo became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation. Go to TiVo.com and enjoy watching.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

About Horizon

Horizon Media, Inc, the largest U.S. media agency according to AdAge Data Center 2021, delivers data-driven business outcomes for some of the world’s most innovative and ambitious brands. Founded in 1989, headquartered in New York, and with offices in Los Angeles and Toronto, the company employs 2,400 people and has media investments of more than $9 billion. Horizon Media’s fundamental belief is that business is personal, which drives its approach to connecting brands with their customers and engaging with its own employees resulting in industry-leading workplace satisfaction levels (Glassdoor). The company is consistently recognized by independent media outlets for its client excellence and has earned several “Best Workplaces” awards reflecting its commitment to DEI and the life and well-being of everyone at Horizon Media.

Source: Xperi Holding Corporation

XPER – P

