Dynatrace achieves AWS Government Competency

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) announced today it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Government Competency status. This recognition reflects Dynatrace’s proven success and extensive experience helping civilian agencies, national defense and intelligence communities, and state and local government agencies around the world achieve mission goals, drive efficiencies, and accelerate innovation on AWS.

“Our digital transformation strategy has never been more important, especially after this past year, when our constituents’ demand for the essential digital services we deliver increased tenfold,” said Kailey Smith, Application Architect, State of Minnesota IT Services. “We’ve entered a new stage of our digital transformation, which entails embracing the latest cloud-native architectures. Dynatrace’s observability, AIOps, and automation will help us keep pace with the rapid changes of our modern cloud environment, operate more efficiently, and ensure we deliver the critical services our citizens depend on, reliably, consistently, and securely.”

The surge in demand for essential services brought on by the pandemic has accelerated digital transformation across all levels of government. According to Gartner, by 2025, over 50% of government agencies will have modernized critical core legacy applications to improve resilience and agility.1 The FedRAMP-authorized Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform combines the broadest observability with powerful AIOps and automation, empowering government agencies to maximize resources and achieve transformation goals while also maintaining secure and reliable operations.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by AWS for our experience and success helping government agencies meet their digital transformation goals,” said Willie Hicks, Public Sector Chief Technology Officer at Dynatrace. “The push to accelerate innovation across global government agencies continues to intensify, and this transformation is happening in dynamic hybrid and multicloud environments. Together with AWS, we are empowering our customers to accelerate cloud-native innovation at scale. Dynatrace’s unique approach, which unifies observability, AIOps, and continuous automation, helps government agencies around the world modernize legacy systems, drive mission-critical operations, and innovate faster and with more confidence.”

Visit the AWS website to learn more about the AWS Competency Program. Visit the Dynatrace website to learn more about how Dynatrace helps government agencies around the world accelerate digital innovation.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, our all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance and security of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That’s why many of the world’s largest organizations trust Dynatrace to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivalled digital experiences.

Curious to see how you can simplify your cloud? Let us show you. Visit our trial page for a free 15-day Dynatrace trial.

To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit https://www.dynatrace.com, visit our blog, and follow us on Twitter @dynatrace.

1 Gartner, “Top Trends in Government for 2021: Accelerated Legacy Modernization,” Neville Cannon and Michael Brown, March 17, 2021.

