Assurant Announces Leadership Appointments to Accelerate Innovation across Connected World

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases, today announced that Manny Becerra has been appointed to the newly created role of chief innovation officer, effective immediately. Becerra will continue reporting to Keith W. Demmings, who was recently appointed President of Assurant and has been named to succeed Alan Colberg as the company’s CEO in January 2022. Biju Nair, who joined Assurant through its recent acquisition of HYLA Mobile, where he was CEO, will succeed Becerra as president of the company’s global Connected Living business.

“Assurant has a long-standing track record of bringing innovative solutions to better serve the evolving needs of our clients and consumers globally,” said Demmings. “Today’s appointment of Manny to lead innovation further underscores our commitment to advancing our growth, by creating market-leading innovations around our ‘Connected World’ businesses through the development of new products and alternative distribution channels. This appointment also recognizes Manny’s continued contributions to the solid growth we’ve seen across the business globally. His innate ability to develop products and capabilities that service our clients, coupled with his dedication to ongoing research and insights to promote continuous innovation that support an enhanced customer experience, makes him the best person to lead our innovation agenda for the future.”

Becerra will lead a dedicated center of excellence, including a highly-specialized and centralized team of innovators, drawing from a strong talent bench. The team will work closely with business and functional leaders to support the company’s global strategy for innovative growth and development.

“I am truly excited to take on this role,” said Becerra. “Working so closely with our clients for years, I understand the importance of using consumer insights to really identify opportunities to develop innovative solutions that improve the customer experience.”

Biju Nair has been named to succeed Becerra in his role as president of Assurant’s global Connected Living business, comprising the mobile, retail and connected product and service offerings and several of Assurant’s most valuable client partnerships. Nair most recently served as CEO of HYLA Mobile, a venture capital-backed company that Assurant acquired in December 2020. HYLA Mobile focuses on developing technologies to repurpose pre-owned mobile devices, providing both economic and environmental benefits.

“Biju’s track record of global growth and excellent client service were key factors in his appointment to lead our Connected Living business to the next level,” said Demmings.

Jeff Unterreiner, US president of Connected Living at Assurant, expands his role taking on oversight of all Connected Living clients and will now report to Nair. Scott Wagner, who co-founded HYLA Mobile, will be elevated to lead Assurant’s mobile trade-in and upgrade business, succeeding Nair.

“It is key to our global growth to have leaders in place like Manny and Biju given their vast experience in client and product development and their commitment to client service excellence to address the rapid evolution of business and consumer needs across our Connected World businesses,” added Demmings. “And importantly, these appointments demonstrate the strong bench of talent Assurant can draw upon to continue to grow and innovate for our clients,” added Demmings.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases. Anticipating the evolving needs of consumers, Assurant partners with the world’s leading brands to develop innovative products and services and to deliver an enhanced customer experience. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant offers mobile device solutions; extended service contracts; vehicle protection services; pre-funded funeral insurance; renters insurance; lender-placed insurance products; and other specialty products. The Assurant Foundation strengthens communities by supporting charitable partners that help protect where people live and can thrive, connect with local resources, inspire inclusion and prepare leaders of the future.
Learn more at assurant.com or on Twitter @AssurantNews.

