Patterson Announces Dental Leadership Changes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.07.2021, 14:00  |  34   |   |   

Patterson Dental Supply, Inc., a subsidiary of Patterson Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) today announced leadership changes designed to help accelerate the company’s growth in the dental market, effective July 19, 2021.

Eric Shirley, currently President of Patterson Dental, has been named as Senior Vice President of Business Development, with responsibility for identifying and executing on future growth opportunities within the dental industry. Shirley will continue to report to Mark Walchirk, President and Chief Executive Officer of Patterson Companies. Shirley’s new role reflects Patterson’s enterprise-wide focus on making strategic investments to deliver profitable growth and shareholder value.

With this transition, Tim Rogan has been promoted to President of Patterson Dental Supply Inc., and will also report to Mark Walchirk, with responsibility for the entire dental business in North America. Rogan is a 28-year Patterson veteran who currently serves as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Patterson Dental, and has built an impressive record of results during his tenure.

“We are confident the dental market continues to present attractive growth opportunities for Patterson,” said Mark Walchirk, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Eric’s new role will focus on evaluating these opportunities and help drive that strategic initiative. I am also very pleased to promote Tim Rogan, whose strong leadership, proven track record of success and industry experience make him an excellence choice to lead the Dental business going forward.”

About Patterson Companies Inc.

Patterson Companies Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) connects dental and animal health customers in North America and the U.K. to the latest products, technologies, services and innovative business solutions that enable operational and professional success. Our comprehensive portfolio, distribution network and supply chain are equaled only by our dedicated, knowledgeable people who deliver unrivaled expertise and unmatched customer service and support.

Learn more: pattersoncompanies.com

This press release contains, and our officers and representatives may from time to time make, certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future financial performance, and the objectives and expectations of management. Forward-looking statements often include words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “should,” “could” or “may.”

Wertpapier


