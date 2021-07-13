Joby Aviation, JetBlue and Signature Announce Pathway to Utilization of Electric and Hydrogen Aviation Credits

Joby Aviation (“Joby”), a California-based company developing all-electric aircraft for commercial passenger service, today announced it is working with JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU “JetBlue”) and Signature Flight Support (“Signature”) to forge a new path toward net-zero emissions in the aviation industry that will incentivize the rapid commercialization of clean propulsion systems.

Joby’s all-electric prototype aircraft soars above the company’s Electric Flight Base in central California. (Photo: Business Wire)

Joby, JetBlue and Signature are working together to ensure the carbon markets for aviation include the generation of credits for flights powered by green electric and hydrogen propulsion technologies, effectively connecting today’s airlines and operators to the development of sustainable solutions.

Joby is developing an electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft that will quietly transport a pilot and four passengers up to 150 miles while producing zero operating emissions. The company’s aerial ridesharing service, which Joby intends to launch in 2024, will enable revolutionary ways for people to move in and around cities while reducing ground traffic congestion and carbon emissions.

Together, the three partners will work to define the framework for the creation, validation and eventual use of these new credits on aviation carbon markets, including identifying a third party to oversee and validate transactions. The companies expect to confirm further details of the structure later this year.

Sustainable aviation fuel (“SAF”), fuel efficiencies, and out-of-sector investments are the best solutions available today for environmentally-conscious airlines and operators to reduce and offset their emissions. The three companies recognize that operations using electric and hydrogen propulsion technologies are in their nascent stages, but in the near term these operations will begin to reduce emissions in the short-haul category on a per-seat-mile basis.

Electric and hydrogen propulsion technologies will play an increasingly critical role in further driving down the sector’s emissions and the establishment of carbon credits generated by green aviation will create a powerful economic incentive that accelerates the industry’s transition beyond fossil fuels.