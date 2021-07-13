checkAd

Joby Aviation, JetBlue and Signature Announce Pathway to Utilization of Electric and Hydrogen Aviation Credits

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.07.2021, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

Joby Aviation (“Joby”), a California-based company developing all-electric aircraft for commercial passenger service, today announced it is working with JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU “JetBlue”) and Signature Flight Support (“Signature”) to forge a new path toward net-zero emissions in the aviation industry that will incentivize the rapid commercialization of clean propulsion systems.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005619/en/

Joby’s all-electric prototype aircraft soars above the company’s Electric Flight Base in central California. (Photo: Business Wire)

Joby’s all-electric prototype aircraft soars above the company’s Electric Flight Base in central California. (Photo: Business Wire)

Joby, JetBlue and Signature are working together to ensure the carbon markets for aviation include the generation of credits for flights powered by green electric and hydrogen propulsion technologies, effectively connecting today’s airlines and operators to the development of sustainable solutions.

Joby is developing an electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft that will quietly transport a pilot and four passengers up to 150 miles while producing zero operating emissions. The company’s aerial ridesharing service, which Joby intends to launch in 2024, will enable revolutionary ways for people to move in and around cities while reducing ground traffic congestion and carbon emissions.

Together, the three partners will work to define the framework for the creation, validation and eventual use of these new credits on aviation carbon markets, including identifying a third party to oversee and validate transactions. The companies expect to confirm further details of the structure later this year.

Sustainable aviation fuel (“SAF”), fuel efficiencies, and out-of-sector investments are the best solutions available today for environmentally-conscious airlines and operators to reduce and offset their emissions. The three companies recognize that operations using electric and hydrogen propulsion technologies are in their nascent stages, but in the near term these operations will begin to reduce emissions in the short-haul category on a per-seat-mile basis.

Electric and hydrogen propulsion technologies will play an increasingly critical role in further driving down the sector’s emissions and the establishment of carbon credits generated by green aviation will create a powerful economic incentive that accelerates the industry’s transition beyond fossil fuels.

Seite 1 von 3
JetBlue Airways Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Joby Aviation, JetBlue and Signature Announce Pathway to Utilization of Electric and Hydrogen Aviation Credits Joby Aviation (“Joby”), a California-based company developing all-electric aircraft for commercial passenger service, today announced it is working with JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU “JetBlue”) and Signature Flight Support (“Signature”) to forge a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances
Fortive to Acquire ServiceChannel for Approximately $1.2 Billion and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Square, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results
AMC Theatres Sets Another Post-Reopening Weekend Attendance Record With Approximately 3.2 Million ...
Quidel Receives CE Mark for Savanna Multiplex Molecular Analyzer and Respiratory Viral Panel
Tesla Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast
Nickelodeon Celebrates 25 Years of Groundbreaking Blue’s Clues With Brand-New Original Movie
ChargePoint Launches Secondary Public Offering
Listed Companies Have Less Than Six Years to Align With 1.5°C Warming Target, Inaugural MSCI ...
Titel
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:00 UhrJetBlue Brings iPad Pro On Board for Pilots Starting This Summer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21JetBlue Expands Use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel as Part of its Strategy to Achieve Net-Zero Carbon Emissions by 2040
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.213 geniale Setups und ein Zock!
Dr. Hamed Esnaashari | Chartanalysen
02.07.21JetBlue Flies West to Idaho with Only Nonstop Service Between Boise and the Northeast
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.07.21JetBlue Begins Service to Kalispell, Montana, the Gateway to Glacier National Park and Beyond
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.07.21JetBlue Technology Ventures Invests in Transparent, the Leading Market Intelligence Company for Vacation Rentals
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21JetBlue Promotes Amy Burr to President, JetBlue Technology Ventures
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.06.21JetBlue’s International Presence Grows As Service Between Both Coasts and Los Cabos, Mexico Takes Flight
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten