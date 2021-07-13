“It’s important to note that this data still does not yet reflect the full reopening dynamic because our live event crowds for Q1 were still being capped well below capacity, though we expect that to end soon,” commented Greg P. Bell, Founder and CEO of B2Digital. “Despite that headwind, we nearly matched our topline performance for the entirety of 2019 just in the past three months. Everything is clicking right now, even though we are really in the very early innings of scaling this model up. Growth for the three months ended June 30 was explosive and came on higher average revenues per event, more events, better marketing, stronger brand growth, and meeting our forecasted growth curve for a big jump in revenues from the Gym segment.”

TAMPA, FL, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company” or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is excited to announce Preliminary results for the Company’s three months ended June 30, 2021.

Note: The following is unaudited preliminary data and is subject to potential revision.

In the three months ended June 30, B2Digital booked revenues at a pace equivalent to $2.1 million per year. Live Events contributed roughly 43% against 57% from the Gym segment. Per-event Sales in the Live Event segment continue to trend higher, driven by more effective marketing systems, the growth of the B2 Fighting Series brand, greater visibility of B2 Productions PPV distribution through Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV, and some unleashing of pent-up demand for live sporting events, management believes.

The ONE More Gym segment (“OMG”) continues to grow as the Company adds new locations, the OMG brand gains traction, the B2 brand gains traction, and vaccination rates increase in local relevant markets. OMG revenue growth appears to be at 15-20% per location on a sequential quarterly basis over a multi-quarter time frame.

“If the next three months was simply a perfect extrapolation of the past three in terms of total per-event sales and monthly gym memberships, we would show nearly 400% year/year topline growth in the September quarter,” added Bell. “Not to be too aggressive, but that is probably a very conservative line to draw from here. We continue to accelerate our pace of live events, and we are nearing the end of capacity limitations due to vaccination levels, which suggests each event will have a higher topline potential. At the same time, we continue to add more gym locations, and people continue to get more comfortable going back to a public workout model. That adds up to an extremely strong growth curve through this year and into 2022.”