Eargo Launches Eargo 5 Hearing Aid with Sound Match Technology

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eargo, Inc. (Nasdaq: EAR) a medical device company on a mission to improve the quality of life for people with hearing loss through accessibility and affordability, is announcing the launch of Eargo 5, the company’s most advanced hearing aid to date, on Tuesday, July 13th.

Start hearing life to the fullest with the ultimate Eargo device, completely redesigned to be customizable to your hearing preferences.

Eargo 5 is Eargo’s fifth generation device and is a medical-grade, FDA Class II exempt hearing device designed to be customizable by the user to their hearing preferences through all new Sound Match technology. Through Sound Match, Eargo 5 enables custom tuning with no clinic visits or waiting rooms. At a fraction of the price of traditional hearing aids, it also presents a real opportunity for the estimated 43 million Americans suffering from hearing loss to take full control of their hearing health.

“We believe that the traditional hearing aid industry has failed to reach a majority of Americans because people don’t want to be associated with hearing aids which sit behind your ear, nor do they want to spend hours on visits to hearing clinics,” said Christian Gormsen, Eargo CEO. “Eargo is changing that because we are not afraid of taking action and applying cutting edge technologies for the benefit of the user.”

Eargo 5 is also the smallest in-canal, rechargeable hearing aid Eargo has ever made, and includes Eargo’s best sound quality yet. Users can control sound with just a couple quick taps, choosing from four presets optimized to common situations, and adjusting noise reduction and other sound settings on the go. Users can also use the Eargo 5 mobile app on Android and iOS to fine-tune their settings for their sound environment—anytime, anywhere.

Eargo even reimagined its approach to charging and maintenance with Eargo 5, delivering a seamless experience for users. Updates include magnets for contactless charging, redesigned Petal ear tips for easier maintenance, and replaceable mic caps which help keep devices free of debris.

“We’re setting a completely new standard for people to take control of their hearing,” continued Gormsen. “We created a solution which puts consumers first and provides them with the tools that they need to improve their hearing within minutes, without the barriers of clinic visits, high costs and obtrusive design.”