Pacira BioSciences Reports Record Revenue of $135.6 Million for the Second Quarter of 2021
-- EXPAREL average daily sales at 178% of the prior year for the second quarter and 120% of the prior year for the month of June --
PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX), the industry leader in its commitment to non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions, today reported preliminary unaudited net revenue of $135.6 million for the second quarter of 2021. The company’s total revenues include net product sales of EXPAREL (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) and iovera°, which were $130.1 million and $3.8 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $45.8 million and $1.4 million, respectively, for the month of June 2021. EXPAREL average daily sales were 178% and 120% of the prior year levels for the second quarter and month of June 2021, respectively. The company reports average daily growth rates for EXPAREL to normalize for differences in the number of selling days per reporting period. The number of EXPAREL selling days were 22, 20, and 22 for the months of April, May, and June, respectively, in both 2021 and 2020.
“We are encouraged by the continued robust growth in EXPAREL sales with the second quarter of 2021 coming in at record levels despite the barrier of COVID-19 for many elective surgery
procedures. As conditions normalize in the second half of 2021, we anticipate increasing opportunity for EXPAREL expansion,” said Dave Stack, chairman and chief executive officer of Pacira
BioSciences. “The surgical market is accelerating its transition to outpatient settings, facilitated by our wealth of clinical data and experience to support EXPAREL-based regional approaches
across a growing number of complex surgical settings. Additionally, interest in iovera° continues to mount with our educational and commercial programs highlighting its ability to deliver drug-free
pain control that endures for several months. Throughout the balance of the year, we will continue to build on our established momentum as the industry leader of non-opioid pain management
and regenerative health solutions.”
The company’s 2021 product sales continue to be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which mandated significant postponement or suspension in the scheduling of elective surgical procedures resulting from public health guidance and government directives. EXPAREL sales in the second quarter of 2020 were significantly disrupted when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak and elective surgeries were largely prohibited. Elective surgery restrictions began to lift on a state-by-state basis in April 2020 and EXPAREL average daily sales returned to year-over-year growth in June 2020.
0 Kommentare