Pacira BioSciences Reports Record Revenue of $135.6 Million for the Second Quarter of 2021

-- EXPAREL average daily sales at 178% of the prior year for the second quarter and 120% of the prior year for the month of June --

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX), the industry leader in its commitment to non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions, today reported preliminary unaudited net revenue of $135.6 million for the second quarter of 2021. The company’s total revenues include net product sales of EXPAREL (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) and iovera°, which were $130.1 million and $3.8 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $45.8 million and $1.4 million, respectively, for the month of June 2021. EXPAREL average daily sales were 178% and 120% of the prior year levels for the second quarter and month of June 2021, respectively. The company reports average daily growth rates for EXPAREL to normalize for differences in the number of selling days per reporting period. The number of EXPAREL selling days were 22, 20, and 22 for the months of April, May, and June, respectively, in both 2021 and 2020.