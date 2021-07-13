checkAd

Sibannac Retains Auditor And Provides Corporate Update

Scottsdale, Arizona, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNNC), a Nevada corporation (the “Company”), announced the following:

Audit

The Company has retained the firm, Farber Hass Hurley LLP, Certified Public Accountants, to conduct PCAOB required audits of its financial statements for the prior two years.  Upon completion of the audits, the Company will file the required applications to return to fully reporting status with the SEC.

Update

Lifetime Branding is presenting the new wellness brand to the Board of Directors this week and the Company will then be presenting the brand to the public by separate announcement.  Management has entered discussion with a renowned product development and formulation company to bring to market a next generation wellness product with clinical testing.  A separate disclosure will be made upon the Company entering into a material agreement with the firm.   

About the Company
Sibannac is vertically integrated in natural product development, CBD, Delta-8 and plant-based, white label manufacturing, web and graphic design and packaging. For additional information on Sibannac, please visit https://snncinc.com/ and The Campus Co. 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Sibannac, Inc. (the “Company”), its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “can,” “believe,” “potential” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements as a result of various factors. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors that are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents filed by the company from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities.

Media Contact: PR@thecampusco.com





