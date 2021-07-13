checkAd

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Topline Data from Phase 2a ‘AMBITION’ NASH Trial; All Primary Endpoints Achieved

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.07.2021, 14:00  |  27   |   |   

  • Safety, Tolerability and Pharmacokinetics (“PK”) Primary Endpoints Met
  • Reductions in Liver Transaminases Indicate Dose-Related Improvements in Key NASH Biomarker
  • Concentration-Effect Relationship Demonstrated for ALT Reductions
  • Multiomic Analyses and Machine Learning Paving the Way for Phase 2b, Anticipated to Start Later in 2021

EDISON, N.J., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH"), today announced positive topline results from its Phase 2a ‘AMBITION’ NASH clinical trial. All primary endpoints of the trial were met.

AMBITION was a Phase 2a randomized, multi-center, placebo controlled, single-blind trial designed to investigate once daily oral administration of CRV431 at doses of 75 mg and 225 mg administered as soft gelatin capsules to presumed F2 and F3 NASH subjects for 28 days, followed by a 14-day observation period for safety.

The primary outcome measure of the AMBITION trial was the incidence of safety and tolerability events of CRV431 versus placebo. CRV431 at both study doses was well tolerated, and there were no serious adverse events (“SAEs”), and the few adverse events (“AEs”) observed were mostly mild and unrelated to study drug.

In the AMBITION trial, CRV431 blood concentrations after oral dosing of either 75 mg or 225 mg once daily were in the anticipated effective range for NASH treatment. The drug reached maximum concentrations within two hours after dosing with an effective half-life of approximately 30 hours, which supports once daily dosing.

It has been reported in recent literature that reductions in serum alanine aminotransferase (“ALT”) may be used as a surrogate measure for histologic improvement in NASH.1,2 The AMBITION trial did not include liver biopsies, however early indications of efficacy in the form of ALT reductions were observed with both CRV431 dosing cohorts. The percent ALT change from baseline to Day 28 numerically demonstrated a CRV431 versus placebo dose-response. These declines were statistically significant from placebo (p < 0.05) when CRV431 doses were pooled. Area-under-the ALT-Curve (“AUC”) for ALT changes, which has been useful in evaluating the magnitude of effect for clinical laboratory measurements of transaminases in NASH, was also calculated. As set out in the table below, CRV431 demonstrated decreasing ALT AUCs with increasing dose, indicating a positive dose-response. In addition, the 225 mg cohort ALT AUC was statistically different from the placebo group AUC.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Topline Data from Phase 2a ‘AMBITION’ NASH Trial; All Primary Endpoints Achieved Safety, Tolerability and Pharmacokinetics (“PK”) Primary Endpoints MetReductions in Liver Transaminases Indicate Dose-Related Improvements in Key NASH BiomarkerConcentration-Effect Relationship Demonstrated for ALT ReductionsMultiomic Analyses and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Introduces Two Innovative Topical Products: CBD Infused Sunscreen Spray and Acai Fragrance Moisturizing Lip Balm
Eldorado Gold Announces Second Quarter 2021 Preliminary Production Results and Conference Call ...
ING to transfer Retail Banking operations, staff and customers in Austria to bank99
Freddie Mac Celebrates Twenty Years of CreditSmart by Launching New Learning Experience
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Second-Step Conversion and Subscription ...
Comment of the fund manager of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and net asset value of the share as of ...
Biogen and Innocare Announce License and Collaboration Agreement For Orelabrutinib, an Innovative ...
Aegis and Vopak joining forces for LPG and chemical storage in India
GSI Technology to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results on July 29, 2021
Sanofi announces Paris 2024 Premium partnership for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris
Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board