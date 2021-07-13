Hepion Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Topline Data from Phase 2a ‘AMBITION’ NASH Trial; All Primary Endpoints Achieved

AMBITION was a Phase 2a randomized, multi-center, placebo controlled, single-blind trial designed to investigate once daily oral administration of CRV431 at doses of 75 mg and 225 mg administered as soft gelatin capsules to presumed F2 and F3 NASH subjects for 28 days, followed by a 14-day observation period for safety.

EDISON, N.J., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA ), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH"), today announced positive topline results from its Phase 2a ‘AMBITION’ NASH clinical trial. All primary endpoints of the trial were met.

The primary outcome measure of the AMBITION trial was the incidence of safety and tolerability events of CRV431 versus placebo. CRV431 at both study doses was well tolerated, and there were no serious adverse events (“SAEs”), and the few adverse events (“AEs”) observed were mostly mild and unrelated to study drug.

In the AMBITION trial, CRV431 blood concentrations after oral dosing of either 75 mg or 225 mg once daily were in the anticipated effective range for NASH treatment. The drug reached maximum concentrations within two hours after dosing with an effective half-life of approximately 30 hours, which supports once daily dosing.

It has been reported in recent literature that reductions in serum alanine aminotransferase (“ALT”) may be used as a surrogate measure for histologic improvement in NASH.1,2 The AMBITION trial did not include liver biopsies, however early indications of efficacy in the form of ALT reductions were observed with both CRV431 dosing cohorts. The percent ALT change from baseline to Day 28 numerically demonstrated a CRV431 versus placebo dose-response. These declines were statistically significant from placebo (p < 0.05) when CRV431 doses were pooled. Area-under-the ALT-Curve (“AUC”) for ALT changes, which has been useful in evaluating the magnitude of effect for clinical laboratory measurements of transaminases in NASH, was also calculated. As set out in the table below, CRV431 demonstrated decreasing ALT AUCs with increasing dose, indicating a positive dose-response. In addition, the 225 mg cohort ALT AUC was statistically different from the placebo group AUC.