checkAd

electroCore Provides Business Update and Select Second Quarter 2021 Financial Guidance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.07.2021, 14:00  |  22   |   |   

  • Second-Quarter 2021 revenue expected to be approximately $1.3 million
  • Net cash used to fund operations in the second quarter 2021 of approximately $3.2 million
  • Follow on offering subsequent to June 30, 2021 added $18.8 million to cash balance

ROCKAWAY, NJ, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today provided an operating and business update as well as select unaudited preliminary financial guidance for the second quarter of 2021.

“We are pleased to announce preliminary second quarter results, which were in line with our expectations,” stated Dan Goldberger, Chief Executive Officer of electroCore. “Revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 is expected to be approximately $1.3 million. Our headache markets in the US and UK continue to emerge from the pandemic and we look forward to accelerating revenue in the future.”

Operational:
Government Channels: During the second quarter of 2021, the company expects to recognized revenue of approximately $779,000 pursuant to the Department of Veterans Affairs (“VA”) and Department of Defense (“DoD”) originating prescriptions, compared to $679,000 during the first quarter of 2021 and $415,000 second quarter of 2020. 85 VA and DoD military treatment facilities have purchased gammaCore products through June 30, 2021 as compared to 79 through the first quarter 2021 and 67 through the second quarter of 2020. 

Outside of the U.S.: During the second quarter of 2021, electroCore expects to recognize revenue of approximately $369,000 outside of the United States through direct channels, as compared to $335,000 during the first quarter of 2021 and $247,000 during the second quarter of 2020. These figures do not include new global stocking distributors which contributed revenues from Canada and Western Europe during the second quarter of 2021.

The company continues to expand its distributor relationships internationally. In April 2021, the company announced that East Agency will serve as the exclusive distributor of the gammaCore Sapphire non-invasive vagus nerve stimulator (“nVNS”) in Qatar. In June, the Company announced a distribution agreement with Kromax International Corporation to serve as the exclusive distributor of gammaCore Sapphire (nVNS) in Taiwan and China.  

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

electroCore Provides Business Update and Select Second Quarter 2021 Financial Guidance Second-Quarter 2021 revenue expected to be approximately $1.3 millionNet cash used to fund operations in the second quarter 2021 of approximately $3.2 millionFollow on offering subsequent to June 30, 2021 added $18.8 million to cash balance …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Introduces Two Innovative Topical Products: CBD Infused Sunscreen Spray and Acai Fragrance Moisturizing Lip Balm
Eldorado Gold Announces Second Quarter 2021 Preliminary Production Results and Conference Call ...
ING to transfer Retail Banking operations, staff and customers in Austria to bank99
Freddie Mac Celebrates Twenty Years of CreditSmart by Launching New Learning Experience
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Second-Step Conversion and Subscription ...
Comment of the fund manager of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and net asset value of the share as of ...
Biogen and Innocare Announce License and Collaboration Agreement For Orelabrutinib, an Innovative ...
Aegis and Vopak joining forces for LPG and chemical storage in India
GSI Technology to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results on July 29, 2021
Sanofi announces Paris 2024 Premium partnership for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris
Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board