electroCore Provides Business Update and Select Second Quarter 2021 Financial Guidance

Second-Quarter 2021 revenue expected to be approximately $1.3 million



Net cash used to fund operations in the second quarter 2021 of approximately $3.2 million

Follow on offering subsequent to June 30, 2021 added $18.8 million to cash balance

ROCKAWAY, NJ, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today provided an operating and business update as well as select unaudited preliminary financial guidance for the second quarter of 2021.



“We are pleased to announce preliminary second quarter results, which were in line with our expectations,” stated Dan Goldberger, Chief Executive Officer of electroCore. “Revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 is expected to be approximately $1.3 million. Our headache markets in the US and UK continue to emerge from the pandemic and we look forward to accelerating revenue in the future.”



Operational:

Government Channels: During the second quarter of 2021, the company expects to recognized revenue of approximately $779,000 pursuant to the Department of Veterans Affairs (“VA”) and Department of Defense (“DoD”) originating prescriptions, compared to $679,000 during the first quarter of 2021 and $415,000 second quarter of 2020. 85 VA and DoD military treatment facilities have purchased gammaCore products through June 30, 2021 as compared to 79 through the first quarter 2021 and 67 through the second quarter of 2020.



Outside of the U.S.: During the second quarter of 2021, electroCore expects to recognize revenue of approximately $369,000 outside of the United States through direct channels, as compared to $335,000 during the first quarter of 2021 and $247,000 during the second quarter of 2020. These figures do not include new global stocking distributors which contributed revenues from Canada and Western Europe during the second quarter of 2021.

The company continues to expand its distributor relationships internationally. In April 2021, the company announced that East Agency will serve as the exclusive distributor of the gammaCore Sapphire non-invasive vagus nerve stimulator (“nVNS”) in Qatar. In June, the Company announced a distribution agreement with Kromax International Corporation to serve as the exclusive distributor of gammaCore Sapphire (nVNS) in Taiwan and China.