Green Stream Holdings, Inc. (GSFI) Signs to Convert Renown Christ The King Catholic High School to Solar

Christ the King High School is an independent, co-educational Catholic High School with a 4-year college preparatory curriculum. Located in Middle Village, Queens, Christ the King School draws students from all areas. The school is accredited by The Board of Regents of the State of New York and the Middle States Association of Colleges and Secondary Schools.

New York, New York, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: GSFI) ("the Company") ( http://www.GreenRainSolar.com ) an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space announces that, on the tail of yesterday's announced partnership with New York Government’s State Community Solar Program , it has been contracted to transform the campus of Christ the King High School in Queens, NY, to include its car ports, roadways and sidewalks, with 1.53 megawatts, generating a socially conscious profit stream for the Company with a project that will have impactful benefit to the school and surrounding community.

The Queens school is well-known for its basketball program, which has won several championships in the last 10 years. Notable alumni include former NBA players Lamar Odom and Jayson Williams, and current WNBA stars Sue Bird and Tina Charles. The school received new basketball gear and a complete locker room upgrade donated by iconic NBA star LeBron James in 2018.

CEO James DiPrima states, “We are honored to have the opportunity to work with the State of New York in such an important and impactful initiative. This accomplishes so many things at once in terms of benefit to the school, the community and, ultimately, the planet, in line with the advent of an unprecedented increase in such programs. We’re thrilled to offer shareholders an additional revenue stream alongside a burgeoning increase in opportunities for Green Stream in the tri-state area and beyond.”

“Community solar benefits from many of the trends driving low-carbon transition, including the increasing environmental consciousness of consumers as well as a regulatory landscape facilitating the decentralization of the energy market to improve overall reliability.”

DiPrima continues, “The highly fragmented nature of the community solar market in the US, as well as Green Stream’s industry contacts and capabilities, allows for significant opportunities for $GSFI.”