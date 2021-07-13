checkAd

SPAR Group Appoints Ron Lutz as Chief Global Commercial Officer and William Linnane as Chief Strategy and Growth Officer

~ Enabling Greater Focus on Global Growth

~ Expanding the Executive Team

~ Adding Deep Industry Expertise

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP), a leading global provider of merchandising and marketing services, today announced key executive appointments that further strengthen its executive team and support the company’s global expansion. Ron Lutz was appointed Chief Global Commercial Officer and William Linnane was appointed Chief Strategy and Growth Officer. In addition, Kori Belzer has been named Global Chief Operating Officer with expanded responsibilities over global operations and results.

“I am pleased to welcome Ron and William to our executive leadership team and to congratulate Kori on her expanded global role. Both William and Ron are proven retail and services leaders with many years of relevant experience and strong results,” stated Mike Matacunas, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Ron will lead global commercial business development, and will be responsible for global brand and marketing, as well as our business in Japan and Canada. William will be responsible for developing new markets, growing our Great Openings and Assembly businesses, as well as expanding global programs and technology. Kori’s responsibilities will be expanded to include driving global synergies and operating efficiencies across all countries. Ultimately, I expect our new, expanded leadership team will deliver greater success in the markets we serve, and accelerate our expansion into new markets.”

Ron Lutz has built a 35-year executive career guiding Fortune 100 companies and private organizations in the retail customer experience space. He has led retail organizations through transformational growth, change management and market expansions. Throughout his career he has held responsibilities in the areas of sales, operations, strategy, marketing, omni-channel customer experience development, international expansion, and acquisitions.

Most recently, Ron was consulting as an international strategic retail advisor. Prior to this, he was the Chief Client Officer at a private retail services and solutions company. With his extensive background in the industry, Ron has served in the capacity and/or held titles such as Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Customer Officer, VP Customer Experience Deployment, VP New Store – Remerchandising, VP Enterprise Print /Fixtures, and VP Store Service Solutions.

