ORYZON receives approval to start EVOLUTION Phase IIb trial with vafidemstat in schizophrenia

  • Clinical Trial Application approved by Spanish Drug Agency
  • Primary objectives: to assess the effect of vafidemstat to address negative and cognitive symptoms in schizophrenia
  • Second Phase IIb study of vafidemstat in CNS disorders

MADRID, Spain and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announced today that it has received approval from the Spanish Drug Agency (AEMPS) for its Clinical Trial Application (CTA) to conduct a Phase IIb clinical trial with vafidemstat in patients with schizophrenia.

EVOLUTION (EudraCT No.: 2021-000350-26) is a multicenter, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, 24-week Phase IIb trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of vafidemstat in adult schizophrenia patients under stable antipsychotic therapy. The trial has two primary independent objectives: to assess the effect of vafidemstat on negative symptoms of schizophrenia, and to assess improvement on cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia. To accommodate this second ambitious primary objective, patients will be treated for 6 months. The trial includes multiple primary and secondary endpoints focusing on negative and positive symptoms, as well as cognition. The trial will be conducted in 6-10 sites in Spain and aims to include 100 patients in total, with 50 patients in each arm. An interim analysis is foreseen to adjust the final number of patients needed to assess efficacy.

Dr. Carlos Buesa, President and CEO of Oryzon, said: “The initiation of EVOLUTION is another important milestone for our CNS program following the recent start of the PORTICO Phase IIb trial of vafidemstat in borderline personality disorder. We are planning to further expand our clinical development of vafidemstat in personalized medicine trials in genetically defined subpopulations of certain CNS disorders.”

EVOLUTION’s scientific rationale is based on vafidemstat’s ability to inhibit LSD1, reducing aggression, enhancing sociability and mitigating social withdrawal, as demonstrated in several preclinical models (see Maes et al., PLOS ONE 2020 https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0233 ...). Importantly, EVOLUTION builds on clinical data from the Phase IIa REIMAGINE trial, where vafidemstat reduced agitation-aggression in patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, autism spectrum disorder and borderline personality disorder and showed positive global effects across these psychiatric disorders after 2 months of treatment. Vafidemstat has a favorable safety and tolerability profile in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, with over 300 subjects treated, some for up to 24 months. Vafidemstat has not been associated with sedation, weight gain or extrapyramidal side effects, which are common in current antipsychotic therapy, nor with any other adverse events.

